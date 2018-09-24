medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme to Benefit 15.50 Lakh Families in Haryana

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 24, 2018 at 11:04 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ayushman Bharat health scheme aims to provide healthcare facilities to more than 15.50 lakh poor families in Haryana, India.
Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme to Benefit 15.50 Lakh Families in Haryana
Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme to Benefit 15.50 Lakh Families in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) that aims to provide health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting 15.50 lakh poor families in the state.

He also announced further expansion of the scope of the scheme to accommodate additional category of beneficiaries, including those who were jailed during emergency period and who played an active role during Hindi Andolan.

The Chief Minister launched the central health insurance scheme in Karnal city where Governor Satyadev Narain Arya and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present.

He said that initially the beneficiaries of eight categories included in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC)-2011 data would be benefited under the scheme as the economic condition of the people might have changed during these years and they could not become the part of SECC-2011 data.

More categories would be added to cover maximum beneficiaries under the scheme, which includes 5.5 lakh workers registered under the Haryana Labour Welfare Board, those belonging to below poverty line and those who were jailed during the emergency period between 1975-1977 to whom the state is already giving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the AB-PMJAY to the country, Khattar said 10 crore families in the country would be benefited under the scheme.

He said that 12 wellness centres have so far been opened in the state and this number would be increased to 30 by November 1. A target has been set to open 300 wellness centres in the state, he added.

The state has set up a trust in the health insurance scheme in which 60 percent would be contributed by the Centre and the remaining by the state, the Health Minister said.

The hospital treating the patient would generate a computerized bill, the payment of which would be made by the trust, he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

India Launches World's Largest State-run Healthcare Scheme

India Launches World's Largest State-run Healthcare Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)' which is deemed as the worlds largest health insurance scheme.

Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Around 60 percent of urban families and 85 percent of rural families have been identified by the government that will profit from the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme

World's biggest health scheme Ayushman Bharat will start from Jharkhand on September 23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World's Largest Healthcare Scheme Will Cover 500 Million People: Health Minister J P Nadda

World's Largest Healthcare Scheme Will Cover 500 Million People: Health Minister J P Nadda

Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) healthcare scheme to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Test Your Knowledge on Rabies

Take the quiz on Rabies and test your knowledge about this infection that can affect the brain ...

 Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such ...

 Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive