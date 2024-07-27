About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 27 2024 3:29 PM

Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
The Indian government has credited the Ayushman Bharat mission with playing a pivotal role in bridging critical healthcare gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Centre implemented several strategic initiatives to bolster the healthcare infrastructure and manage the surging demand during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (booster dose) brings about an intense metallic taste in the mouth that can last for days.

Fortifying India's Healthcare Infrastructure

A cornerstone of these efforts was the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) (1 Trusted Source
Ayushman Mela

Go to source), launched in October 2021 with a substantial allocation of Rs. 64,180 crore. This five-year mission aimed to fortify public health infrastructure at all levels - primary, secondary, and tertiary care - across urban and rural India.

By developing healthcare capacities and establishing a robust response system, PM-ABHIM sought to equip the nation to effectively combat not just the current pandemic but also future health crises.

The mission encompassed a wide range of activities, including the construction of Ayushman Arogya Kendras (AAMs) in both rural and urban areas, strengthening block public health units, establishing integrated district public health laboratories, and creating critical care hospital blocks.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Furthermore, the government emphasized surveillance, health emergency response, and research to enhance preparedness for future pandemics. The 'One Health' approach, which focuses on the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, was also prioritized to prevent and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

A Rapid Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

To address the immediate challenges posed by COVID-19, the government approved the India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP) in April 2020 with a budget of Rs. 15,000 crore. This package aimed to bolster the healthcare system's preparedness and prevention capabilities. A subsequent allocation of Rs. 8473.73 crore was released to states and Union Territories to support their efforts.

Advertisement
COVID-19 Impact on Eye Health: Rising Cases of Ocular Symptoms
COVID-19 Impact on Eye Health: Rising Cases of Ocular Symptoms
Explore how COVID-19 infection causes a surge in ocular symptoms, such as dryness and redness, emphasizing the need for awareness and treatment.
Recognizing the ongoing need for strengthened healthcare infrastructure, the government extended the ECRP in July 2021 with an additional allocation of Rs. 23,123 crore. This phase focused on providing support to central hospitals, agencies, and states to further enhance their capacities.

By investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure and implementing comprehensive strategies, the Indian government demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens and building a resilient healthcare system for the future.

Advertisement
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
Reference:
  1. Ayushman Mela - (https://ayushmanbhav.mohfw.gov.in/ayushman-mela)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement