Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The Indian government has credited the Ayushman Bharat mission with playing a pivotal role in bridging critical healthcare gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the Centre implemented several strategic initiatives to bolster the healthcare infrastructure and manage the surging demand during the pandemic.
Fortifying India's Healthcare InfrastructureA cornerstone of these efforts was the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM)
Ayushman Mela
Go to source), launched in October 2021 with a substantial allocation of Rs. 64,180 crore. This five-year mission aimed to fortify public health infrastructure at all levels - primary, secondary, and tertiary care - across urban and rural India.
By developing healthcare capacities and establishing a robust response system, PM-ABHIM sought to equip the nation to effectively combat not just the current pandemic but also future health crises.
The mission encompassed a wide range of activities, including the construction of Ayushman Arogya Kendras (AAMs) in both rural and urban areas, strengthening block public health units, establishing integrated district public health laboratories, and creating critical care hospital blocks.
Furthermore, the government emphasized surveillance, health emergency response, and research to enhance preparedness for future pandemics. The 'One Health' approach, which focuses on the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, was also prioritized to prevent and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.
A Rapid Response to the COVID-19 PandemicTo address the immediate challenges posed by COVID-19, the government approved the India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP) in April 2020 with a budget of Rs. 15,000 crore. This package aimed to bolster the healthcare system's preparedness and prevention capabilities. A subsequent allocation of Rs. 8473.73 crore was released to states and Union Territories to support their efforts.
By investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure and implementing comprehensive strategies, the Indian government demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens and building a resilient healthcare system for the future.
