Awesome Family Staycation Ideas You can Use This Summer

Coronavirus pandemic has crushed travel plans and large group gatherings this year, but it doesn't mean you can't mentally escape for some fun with your family. Here are few tips on safe staycation alternatives which can be fun and relaxing.



Families may need to look closer to home for a refreshing change of pace after long periods of doing jobs and schoolwork at home, says Virginia Tech expert Rosemary Blieszner.



Blieszner offers the following tips for families who'd like to introduce some novelty to staying at home.



‘Planning a staycation together with your family can introduce some anticipation and excitement into the family routine. ’

Spend time together making plans for special activities for each day of the staycation. Develop some guidelines for these conversations, such as everyone gets a chance to speak once before anyone can speak again. Write them down so everyone can remember.

Have each person propose an activity for the family to do together, then discuss the pros and cons and choose the best ideas. Make sure each person selects a favorite activity to do alone each day, as well.

Create a vacation-like daily plan with morning, afternoon, and evening events. Include small surprises and try new things (breakfast for dinner, crazy outfit day).

Adults avoid work if they can afford it.

Agree to one or more "no phone/no social media" days, then talk about what it felt like.

Make notes for each family member: I am grateful for you because of...

Create and act out a mythical story together.

Go on an online museum or zoo tour.

Look for collage materials outside and make a display on cardboard.

Create cards to cheer residents at a nursing home.





