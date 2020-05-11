by Colleen Fleiss on  November 5, 2020 at 9:30 PM Bird Flu News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Avian Flu Outbreak in Japan
Japan has reported an avian flu outbreak at a poultry farm in Kagawa prefecture, leading to the culling of thousands of chickens.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Kotaro Nogami informed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of the outbreak on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The farm in Mitoyo city reported that a total of 3,800 chickens had died between Sunday and Wednesday and a detailed examination confirmed that the virus was likely to be the highly pathogenic H5 strain, Japan NHK public broadcaster said in a news report.


Kagawa Governor Hamada Keizo said on Thursday that immediate measures will be taken to prevent the virus from spreading and has begun the process of culling roughly 330,000 chickens at the farm.

He has also planned to request the dispatch of Self-Defense Force personnel for assistance.

Prefectural officials have said that it will take about 10 days to cull and bury the chickens.

The prefecture is banning the transport of chickens and eggs within a 3 km radius of the farm.

Samples taken randomly from 2 million chickens at 26 poultry farms in the area will be tested for the virus.

According to authorities, this is the first cases of avian flu this year after the H5 strain was detected at a poultry farm in the same prefecture in 2018.

The development comes in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has so far reported more than 103,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while the death toll stood at 1,794.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
China Steps Up to Prevent the Spread of Avian Flu
The Zhejiang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention employees said the province had entered a high season of a possible bird flu outbreak.
READ MORE
Avian Flu Scare in Delhi: 17 More Ducks Die in Deer Park
17 more ducks died on Saturday, October 22, 2016, due to bird flu in the now closed Deer Park in Delhi, the highest number so far in a day.
READ MORE
Better Insights About What Causes Avian Flu Outbreak
A highly infectious strain of avian influenza, H5N8, caused disease outbreaks in domesticated chickens, first in South Korea, before spreading to other countries.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Swine Flu