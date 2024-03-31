About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Vietnam Reports Avian Flu Fatality

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 31 2024 10:13 AM

Vietnam Reports Avian Flu Fatality
In Vietnam, a 21-year-old student has tragically succumbed to avian flu, (1 Trusted Source
Information on Bird Flu

Go to source) marking the first fatality from the disease in the nation.
Vietnam's Department of Preventive Medicine (Ministry of Health) confirmed that the male was a student at Nha Trang University and died from an H5N1 subtype of influenza virus infection, Asianews.network reported.

Wild Birds Near Deceased Man's Home Amid Avian Flu Fatality

An epidemiologic investigation by the ministry found no sick or dead poultry near the deceased man's home, but wild birds were found trapped near his home before and after the Lunar New Year holiday, as per a statement translated and posted by Avian Flu Diary, an infectious disease news blog. The man died from his infection on March 23, the officials said.

Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Khanh Hoa, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An, and Tien Giang are the provinces and cities where bird flu outbreaks have been recorded since January.

The health ministry said "as the seasons are changing, the weather shows unexpected changes that are favorable factors for virus development", Asianews.network reported.

The ministry has also asked the health officials to increase surveillance to detect new cases.

Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity
Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity
Researchers monitored the continuing avian flu pandemic to gauge its evolving risk to both humans and birds.
Reference:
  1. Information on Bird Flu - (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/index.htm)
Source-IANS
Cambodia's First H5N1 Bird Flu Death in 2024
Cambodia's First H5N1 Bird Flu Death in 2024
The boy tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza also known as bird flu and passed away in Cambodia, said sources.
Denmark Heightens Risk of Bird Flu
Denmark Heightens Risk of Bird Flu
The DVFA's decision, effective Dec 18, responds to increased bird flu cases in Denmark's wild birds and neighboring Europe, plus outbreaks in poultry.

Recommended Readings
Latest Bird Flu News
View All
Advertisement