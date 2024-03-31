Vietnam Reports Avian Flu Fatality

In Vietnam, a 21-year-old student has tragically succumbed to avian flu, (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) marking the first fatality from the disease in the nation. Vietnam's Department of Preventive Medicine (Ministry of Health) confirmed that the male was a student at Nha Trang University and died from an H5N1 subtype of influenza virus infection, Asianews.network reported.
Wild Birds Near Deceased Man's Home Amid Avian Flu FatalityAn epidemiologic investigation by the ministry found no sick or dead poultry near the deceased man's home, but wild birds were found trapped near his home before and after the Lunar New Year holiday, as per a statement translated and posted by Avian Flu Diary, an infectious disease news blog. The man died from his infection on March 23, the officials said.
Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Khanh Hoa, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An, and Tien Giang are the provinces and cities where bird flu outbreaks have been recorded since January.
The health ministry said "as the seasons are changing, the weather shows unexpected changes that are favorable factors for virus development", Asianews.network reported.
The ministry has also asked the health officials to increase surveillance to detect new cases.
