Wild Birds Near Deceased Man's Home Amid Avian Flu Fatality



In Vietnam, a 21-year-old student has tragically succumbed to avian flu, () marking the first fatality from the disease in the nation.Vietnam's Department of Preventive Medicine (Ministry of Health) confirmed that the male was a student at Nha Trang University and died from an H5N1 subtype of influenza virus infection, Asianews.network reported.Anas per a statement translated and posted by Avian Flu Diary, an infectious disease news blog. The man died from his infection on March 23, the officials said.Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, Khanh Hoa, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An, and Tien Giang are the provinces and cities where bird flu outbreaks have been recorded since January.The health ministry said "as the seasons are changing, the weather shows unexpected changes that are favorable factors for virus development", Asianews.network reported.The ministry has also asked the health officials to increase surveillance to detect new cases.Source-IANS