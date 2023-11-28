Japan Records Second Avian Flu Outbreak of the Season

The Ministry of Agriculture in Japan confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki. This marks the country's second bird flu outbreak this season.



All of some 72,000 egg-laying chickens at the farm in Kasama, Ibaraki prefecture, will be culled, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries said in a press statement.

Bird Flu in Japan

The Kasama farm reported Sunday morning that about 450 chickens were dead, according to the Ibaraki prefectural government. After a simple virus test showed positive results, a detailed genetic examination was conducted, it added.