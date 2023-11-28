About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Japan Records Second Avian Flu Outbreak of the Season

by Colleen Fleiss on November 28, 2023 at 3:16 AM
The Ministry of Agriculture in Japan confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki. This marks the country's second bird flu outbreak this season.

All of some 72,000 egg-laying chickens at the farm in Kasama, Ibaraki prefecture, will be culled, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries said in a press statement.

Bird Flu in Japan

The Kasama farm reported Sunday morning that about 450 chickens were dead, according to the Ibaraki prefectural government. After a simple virus test showed positive results, a detailed genetic examination was conducted, it added.

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
This season's first case was confirmed on a farm in Kashima City of the southern Japanese prefecture of Saga on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bird flu is a fatal disease of chickens, turkeys, guinea fowls, and other avian species, especially migratory waterfowl. This virus that causes the bird infection can mutate to infect humans. It is a contagious disease and spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets while coughing and sneezing. The flu is different from a cold and the symptoms can vary from a mild disease with little or no mortality to a highly fatal, rapidly spreading epidemic depending on the infecting virus strain, host factors and environmental stressors.

Source: IANS
Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu

Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu


Scientists have successfully utilized gene editing techniques to control the transmission of avian influenza among chickens.
Mutational Changes in Bird Flu Virus Signal Potential Pandemic

Mutational Changes in Bird Flu Virus Signal Potential Pandemic


The study reports documented cases of A (H3N8) avian influenza viruses crossing species boundaries and affecting a range of mammals, including dogs and horses.
Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity

Genetic Change Boosts Bird Flu Severity


Researchers monitored the continuing avian flu pandemic to gauge its evolving risk to both humans and birds.
Recommended Readings

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from ...

