About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Australian Health Authorities Warn of Rising Mpox Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 17 2024 11:52 PM

Australian Health Authorities Warn of Rising Mpox Infections
Health authorities in Australia's largest state on Friday issued a warning over a surge in mpox cases. New South Wales (NSW) Health asked the community to be aware of symptoms of mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - following an increase in infections.
There have been 93 notifications of mpox in NSW since the start of June. Prior to June, there had been only one confirmed mpox case in the state of 8.4 million people in 2024.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
In 2022 and 2023, there were a combined 68 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly disease in NSW, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the health body.

Jeremy McAnulty, NSW Health Executive Director of Health Protection, said in a statement that anyone experiencing symptoms of mpox - even those who have had a vaccine - should make an appointment with a doctor.

"With the recent increase in cases, NSW Health is asking people who may be at risk of mpox to stay on the lookout for symptoms," he said."Some people experience mild fever, headache, fatigue, or swollen lymph nodes and mouth ulcers or rectal pain," McAnulty said. "Mpox can spread to others until the lesions resolve."

Important Facts on Monkeypox
Important Facts on Monkeypox
With the rapid increase in the 2022 outbreak of monkeypox cases, the following facts may help ease the alarming rates of misconceptions and concerns that have coursed among public.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a global health emergency in response to a severe outbreak of the viral disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

NSW Health said there have been over 15,000 cases of mpox reported in central Africa this year - many of which are due to the new clade 1b strain of the virus that has not been detected in Australia. The mpox vaccine is free in NSW for people considered to be at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are ...
Source-IANS
Is Monkeypox the Next Pandemic?
Is Monkeypox the Next Pandemic?
Mpox (Monkeypox) is spreading worldwide, but is it as dangerous as COVID-19? Explore the facts and WHO's stance on this growing health concern.


Recommended Readings
Latest Tropical Disease News
View All
Advertisement