Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Recently published online in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA), the latest guidelines for diabetes-related foot disease in Australia, formulated by Diabetes Feet Australia, mark the first update since 2011. These guidelines, endorsed by ten national peak bodies, aim to enhance the quality of care, with improvements and updates observed compared to the previous version.



Professor Stephen Twigg, co-author of the guideline summary, emphasized the importance of well-directed and implemented guidelines in supporting quality care. He noted that the practical development of up-to-date clinical care guidelines can significantly improve health care outcomes, particularly for individuals dealing with foot disease.

Australia's Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Crisis

In Australia, diabetes-related foot disease stands as a prominent cause of hospitalization, amputation, disability, and healthcare costs. Annually, an estimated 300,000 Australians are at risk of developing diabetes-related foot disease.