Atopic Dermatitis – Ready For A Transformative Phase!
The atopic dermatitis (AD) space will completely transform over the next decade due to intense clinical activity, says GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that 64% of the pipeline consists of small molecular agents while the rest comprises biologics. .

Most of these are interleukin inhibitors hoping to follow in the footsteps of dupixent. However, there are some novel drug classes adding flare to the AD pipeline, including sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulators and OX40 inhibitors. .

The latter classes will help diversify the pipeline and act as a catalyst for more innovation in the AD realm. .


*Ramla Salad, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments:* "The AD space has seen a dramatic rise in interest from the pharmaceutical industry, which is exemplified by the sheer size of its clinical development pipeline. An increasing number of companies are seeing the potential in this indication for its return on investment, and are entering the space singularly or through strategic partnerships. The introduction of unique drug classes to the AD space will provide patients with a plethora of options and will give doctors more choice although this may come with further scrutiny especially for the JAK class." .

*Having analysed all pipeline products currently in Phase I, II, and III stages of clinical development for AD within the seven major markets (7MM*), Salad notes some key movements within the pipeline: *.

A total 35% of the pipeline agents are in Phase I trials, while 55% are in Phase II and 10% are in Phase III. Small molecule agents make up 64% of the pipeline and include multiple late-stage JAK inhibitors and PDE4 inhibitors, among other mechanisms of action. .

Key late-stage JAK inhibitors include three oral agents, AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib), Pfizer's abrocitinib and Asana Bioscience's gusacitinib, as well as two topical agents, Incyte's ruxolitinib and Pfizer's brepocitinib. .

Among the PDE4 inhibitors, some notable late-stage products are Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Medimetriks' difamilast and Arcutis Biotherapeutics' roflumilast. These agents are only being developed for topical use in AD. .

*Salad notes:* "While the majority of JAK inhibitors in late-stage development are targeting moderate-to-severe patients, ruxolitinib and brepocitinib are being positioned for patients with mild-to-moderate AD. The potential availability of a new mechanism of action for patients with milder disease could have strong impacts on AD market dynamics.

Source: Medindia

