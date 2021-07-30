Atopic Dermatitis – Ready For A Transformative Phase!

The atopic dermatitis (AD) space will completely transform over the next decade due to intense clinical activity, says GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that 64% of the pipeline consists of small molecular agents while the rest comprises biologics. .
Most of these are interleukin inhibitors hoping to follow in the footsteps of dupixent. However, there are some novel drug classes adding flare to the AD pipeline, including sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulators and OX40 inhibitors. .
Most of these are interleukin inhibitors hoping to follow in the footsteps of dupixent. However, there are some novel drug classes adding flare to the AD pipeline, including sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) modulators and OX40 inhibitors. .
The latter classes will help diversify the pipeline and act as a catalyst for more innovation in the AD realm. .
‘Intense clinical activity may completely transform the atopic dermatitis (AD) space over the next decade. ’
*Having analysed all pipeline products currently in Phase I, II, and III stages of clinical development for AD within the seven major markets (7MM*), Salad notes some key movements within the pipeline: *.
A total 35% of the pipeline agents are in Phase I trials, while 55% are in Phase II and 10% are in Phase III. Small molecule agents make up 64% of the pipeline and include multiple late-stage JAK inhibitors and PDE4 inhibitors, among other mechanisms of action. .
Key late-stage JAK inhibitors include three oral agents, AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib), Pfizer's abrocitinib and Asana Bioscience's gusacitinib, as well as two topical agents, Incyte's ruxolitinib and Pfizer's brepocitinib. .
Among the PDE4 inhibitors, some notable late-stage products are Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Medimetriks' difamilast and Arcutis Biotherapeutics' roflumilast. These agents are only being developed for topical use in AD. .
*Salad notes:* "While the majority of JAK inhibitors in late-stage development are targeting moderate-to-severe patients, ruxolitinib and brepocitinib are being positioned for patients with mild-to-moderate AD. The potential availability of a new mechanism of action for patients with milder disease could have strong impacts on AD market dynamics.
Source: Medindia
- << Risdiplam Could Help Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy Efficient...
- Cats can be More Than a Pet – as Their Dark Matter Unveils H... >>