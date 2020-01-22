medindia

Postpartum Depression in Moms May Up Atopic Dermatitis Risk in Kids

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM Mental Health News
Kids born to moms with postpartum depression are more prone to atopic dermatitis (AD), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Dermatitis.
Postpartum Depression in Moms May Up Atopic Dermatitis Risk in Kids
Maternal depression in the postpartum period, and even beyond, is associated with the development of atopic dermatitis (AD) throughout childhood and adolescence, according to a recent study.

AD is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease typically characterized by itch, pain, and sleep disturbance. It has also been strongly linked to a number of mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

The study, led by Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, associate professor of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, examined the association of maternal depression in the postpartum period, and maternal and paternal depression in later childhood with AD in U.S. children and adolescents.

Silverberg conducted the data acquisition, analysis, and interpretation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in collaboration with first author Costner McKenzie, a medical student at Northwestern.

"We know that emotional factors can exacerbate AD flares and influence the course of the disease," said Silverberg, the senior author of the study. "Previous studies have shown that family environment and other environmental factors can have an impact on AD."

The researchers analyzed data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study. They found that postpartum depression was associated with higher odds of AD developing later in childhood, more persistent AD, and increased sleep disturbance among children with AD.

"Our results further suggest that postpartum depression is associated with AD even in older children and adolescents, with more persistent disease and greater sleep disturbance," Silverberg said. "This could potentially suggest more severe AD."

Continued research is needed, according to the researchers, to confirm the associations found, determine underlying mechanisms, and identify appropriate interventions. The authors of the study suggest that pediatricians should consider screening and early intervention for postpartum depression to identify infants at higher risk for AD.

Children born to mothers with depression in the postpartum period and beyond may warrant increased screening for AD and atopic disease, as well as use of gentle skin care and other strategies to mitigate AD.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

How to Reduce Postpartum Depression After Delivery?

Better pain management measures following delivery can lower the risk of postpartum depression because poorly controlled pain might increase the risk of postpartum depression and associated complications.

Women With Postpartum Depression Need Access to Services

Postpartum depression affects between 13 to 19 percent of all new mothers but in new mothers of color, it affects 38% women compared to whites.

Holistic Management of Post-Natal Depression

Post-natal depression can affect mother-infant bonding and other serious consequences. But it is a treatable condition and can be managed holistically.

Postpartum Depression- A Major Concern Among Indian Women

Postpartum depression is a major health care condition that manifests in women a few weeks after childbirth.

