medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

Artificial Pancreas Smartphone App: Positive Trial Results Reported

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 28, 2019 at 3:06 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have reported the safety and efficacy of the interoperable Artificial Pancreas System smartphone app (iAPS). The app can interface wirelessly with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGM), insulin pump devices, and decision-making algorithms.
Artificial Pancreas Smartphone App: Positive Trial Results Reported
Artificial Pancreas Smartphone App: Positive Trial Results Reported

The clinical trial and the app, which runs on an unlocked smartphone, are described in an article published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT), a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT).

Eyal Dassau, Harvard University (Cambridge, MA), Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (Santa Barbara, CA), and Joslin Diabetes Center (Boston, MA), and colleagues from these institutions and Labrasoft LLC (Leander, TX) coauthored the article entitled "Design and Clinical Evaluation of the Interoperable Artificial Pancreas System (iAPS) Smartphone App: Interoperable Components with Modular Design for Progressive Artificial Pancreas Research and Development."

"Interoperability is so important with artificial pancreas systems, such that patients and their providers will have a choice for ongoing care of the best CGM and algorithm that fit each patient's needs. I applaud the researchers evaluating the clinical applications of such systems," says DTT Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver (Aurora).

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Artificial Pancreas 'Safe' for Treating Type 1 Diabetes

An artificial pancreas device systems is a smartphone-sized device that helps measure blood sugar levels and is found to be a safe and effective treatment approach for people with type 1 diabetes.

Artificial Pancreas Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Levels in Type 1 Diabetics

An insulin pump connected to a continuous glucose monitor through a smartphone can help keep track and control blood sugar levels.

Quiz on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Insulinoma

Insulinoma is a cancer of pancreas which causes excess release of insulin, thus leading to severe hypoglycemia.

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

More News on:

Pancreatic Cancer Pancreas Pancreatitis Whippleīs Surgical Procedure Pancreas Transplantation Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP) Insulinoma 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive