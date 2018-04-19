Artificial Pancreas ‘Safe’ for Treating Type 1 Diabetes

Font : A- A+



Highlights

New treatment approach can help reduce high and low blood sugar levels

An artificial pancreas device systems is a smartphone-sized device that helps measure blood sugar levels

Artificial pancreas are a safe and effective treatment approach for people with type 1 diabetes Using artificial pancreas can help better control blood sugar levels, and be found to be safe and effective in treating people with type 1 diabetes when compared to the standard treatment. The findings of this new study were published in The BMJ. Using artificial pancreas can help better control blood sugar levels, and be found to be safe and effective in treating people with type 1 diabetes when compared to the standard treatment. The findings of this new study were published in

Artificial Pancreas ‘Safe’ for Treating Type 1 Diabetes



The results of this study show that treating type 1 diabetes patients with artificial pancreas has provided them with almost two and a half extra hours of normal blood glucose levels (normoglycaemia) in a day.



‘An artificial pancreas device system monitors blood glucose levels in the body, and also automatically adjusts the delivery of insulin to reduce high and low blood glucose levels with little or no input from the patient.’ Simultaneously, the artificial pancreas has also reduced high (hyperglycemia) and low (hypoglycemia) blood glucose levels, reveal a team of researchers.

What is an Artificial Pancreas Device? An artificial pancreas is a smartphone-sized device that helps measure blood sugar levels using a



An artificial pancreas device is sometimes referred to as: A closed-loop system

An automated insulin delivery system

An autonomous system for glycemic control

The Artificial Pancreas Device System consists of three types of devices that can mimic the glucose-regulating function of a healthy pancreas. The three types include: A continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM)

An insulin infusion pump

A glucose meter used to calibrate the CGM The effectiveness and safety of artificial pancreas systems in those with



The research team has reviewed the results of about 41 randomized controlled trials. More than 1000 people with type 1 diabetes were involved in these trials, where the use of artificial pancreas systems was compared with other types of insulin based treatment such as insulin pump therapy.

Is it Safe to Use Artificial Pancreas? The results showed that the artificial pancreas, when used overnight or over a 24 hour period, could almost provide two and a half extra hours in normoglycaemia than any other types of insulin based treatment.



Use of the artificial pancreas has also reduced time by two hours in hyperglycemia and 20 minutes less in hypoglycemia when compared to other types of therapy.



In this study, the research team provides a valid and up to date overview on the use of



However, there were also limitations in this study such as most trials were at high or unclear risk of bias, or had a small sample size and short duration. Therefore, the results should be interpreted with great caution.

Importance of Pancreas in Treating Diabetes Type 1 diabetes affects young people, where the pancreas is not able to produce enough insulin, which leads to rise in the blood sugar levels, and requires treatment with insulin.



The pancreas, a gland located in the abdomen is an important organ of the body. The main function of pancreas is secrete a hormone called

Need for Further Research The research team suggested that further research is required to assess the cost-effectiveness of an artificial pancreas to support adoption of the device in clinical practice.



Also, the team suggested that it is necessary to investigate the use of artificial pancreas even in people with type 2 diabetes, and how it can improve quality of life and reduce the burden.



Professor Norman Waugh at the University of Warwick and colleagues, in a linked editorial, has argued saying, "Closed-loop systems have much to offer, but we need better evidence to convince policymakers faced with increasing demands and scarce resources."

Facts and Statistics on Diabetes About 1.25 million Americans are living with type 1 diabetes

More than 5 million people in the U.S. are expected to have type 1 diabetes by 2050

The type of diabetes in India considerably differs from that in the Western world

India is the diabetes capital of the world

Over 30 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes in India

A major cause for the increase in the incidence of diabetes is a sedentary lifestyle

Exercise and diet can reduce or delay the incidence of diabetes by over 50 percent Few Health Tips for Type 1 Diabetes Generally, children with type 1 diabetes should take care of following points: Take insulin as prescribed

Eat a healthy & balanced diet

Exercise regularly

Check blood sugar levels several times a day

Keep your vaccinations up to date

Schedule a yearly physical exam and regular eye exams

Keep a glucagon kit nearby in case of a low blood sugar emergency References:

What is the pancreas? What is an artificial pancreas device system? - (https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/HomeHealthandConsumer/ConsumerProducts/ArtificialPancreas/ucm259548.htm) Artificial Pancreas - (http://www.jdrf.org/research/artificial-pancreas/)



Source: Medindia Advertisement The results of this study show that treating type 1 diabetes patients with artificial pancreas has provided them with almost two and a half extra hours of normal blood glucose levels (normoglycaemia) in a day.Simultaneously, the artificial pancreas has also reduced high (hyperglycemia) and low (hypoglycemia) blood glucose levels, reveal a team of researchers.An artificial pancreas is a smartphone-sized device that helps measure blood sugar levels using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and can treat patients with type 1 diabetes. A pump is installed in the device which gives the correct dose of insulin when needed to control the levels of blood sugar.An artificial pancreas device is sometimes referred to as:The Artificial Pancreas Device System consists of three types of devices that can mimic the glucose-regulating function of a healthy pancreas. The three types include:The effectiveness and safety of artificial pancreas systems in those with type 1 diabetes has been investigated by Eleni Bekiari, lead researcher at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece and the team.The research team has reviewed the results of about 41 randomized controlled trials. More than 1000 people with type 1 diabetes were involved in these trials, where the use of artificial pancreas systems was compared with other types of insulin based treatment such as insulin pump therapy.The results showed that the artificial pancreas, when used overnight or over a 24 hour period, could almost providethan any other types of insulin based treatment.Use of the artificial pancreas has also reduced time by two hours in hyperglycemia and 20 minutes less in hypoglycemia when compared to other types of therapy.In this study, the research team provides a valid and up to date overview on the use of artificial pancreas systems for people with type 1 diabetes. Further analyses are required to test the strength of this device with various other devices in different settings.However, there were also limitations in this study such as most trials were at high or unclear risk of bias, or had a small sample size and short duration. Therefore, the results should be interpreted with great caution.affects young people, where the pancreas is not able to produce enough insulin, which leads to rise in the blood sugar levels, and requires treatment with insulin.The, a gland located in the abdomen is an important organ of the body. The main function of pancreas is secrete a hormone called insulin , which is used for regulating glucose absorption into cells, where cells use glucose to produce energy for growth and body function.The research team suggested that further research is required to assess the cost-effectiveness of an artificial pancreas to support adoption of the device in clinical practice.Also, the team suggested that it is necessary to investigate the use of artificial pancreas even in people with type 2 diabetes, and how it can improve quality of life and reduce the burden.Professor Norman Waugh at the University of Warwick and colleagues, in a linked editorial, has argued saying, "Closed-loop systems have much to offer, but we need better evidence to convince policymakers faced with increasing demands and scarce resources."Generally, children with type 1 diabetes should take care of following points:Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: