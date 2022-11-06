About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Artificial Intelligence Helps Identify Benign Thyroid Nodules

by Colleen Fleiss on June 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM
Artificial intelligence (AI) pinpoints thyroid nodules noticed on thyroid ultrasound that are unlikely to be cancerous. The technology reduces a large number of unnecessary biopsies.

Thyroid nodules are widespread. Fine needle aspiration biopsy is used to diagnose thyroid cancer. However, most biopsies produce benign (noncancerous) results and are potentially avoidable, according to study lead researcher Nikita Pozdeyev, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
In the new study, researchers used machine learning, a type of AI, to analyze ultrasound images of thyroid nodules. Machine learning is using mathematical data models to help a computer learn without direct instruction.

AI Platform Identifies Thyroid Cancer

More than 30,000 images from 621 thyroid nodules were used to train the machine-learning model that classifies thyroid nodules as "cancer" or "no cancer." The model was tested on a different set of 145 nodules collected at another healthcare system.

The AI-based model achieved a sensitivity (ability not to miss cancer) of 97%, and a specificity (ability to correctly identify cancer) of 61%.

"This study demonstrates that the ultrasound-based AI classifier of thyroid nodules achieves sensitivity comparable to that of thyroid biopsy with fine-needle aspiration," Pozdeyev said.
Thyroid Cancer

"Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck," that's what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.
"We believe this is a good next step to improving patient care and avoiding unnecessary procedures," he said. He noted that prospective clinical trials are needed before this tool can be accepted as a standard of care.

"This technology could assist radiologists and endocrinologists in choosing which thyroid nodules should undergo biopsy, especially those in the community who may not review many thyroid ultrasound images."

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial revolution and finds application in several fields including medicine. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on artificial intelligence
Low Dose Radiation Prevents Recurrence in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer Patients

Patients with low-risk thyroid cancer can be safely treated with low dose radiotherapy following surgery to prevent recurrence, according to the findings of the longest running clinical trial in the world.
