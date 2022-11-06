mRNA COVID Vaccines Safe for Thyroid Patients

COVID-19 Vaccination and Thyroid Diseases

Advertisement

The study evaluated an inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac and an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine. CoronaVac uses a dead version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.It is being used in vaccination campaigns in various countries in Asia, South America, Central America and Eastern Europe. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach the body's cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines.The researchers evaluated data from more than 47,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients taking levothyroxine for hypothyroidism. Patients were divided into three groups: unvaccinated, those who received the CoronaVac vaccine and those who received the mRNA vaccine.Patients who received either type of COVID-19 vaccine were not at increased risk of needing to have their levothyroxine dosage reduced or increased. COVID-19 vaccination was not associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits or unscheduled hospitalization.Source: Eurekalert