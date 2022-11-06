About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

mRNA COVID Vaccines Safe for Thyroid Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on June 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM
Font : A-A+

mRNA COVID Vaccines Safe for Thyroid Patients

For hypothyroidism patients, inactivated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe.

"No previous studies have looked at any possible relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and unstable thyroid function control among patients receiving thyroid hormone replacement for hypothyroidism," said lead researcher David T.W. Lui, M.B.B.S., of the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism


Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.
Advertisement


"Our reassuring findings should encourage patients treated for hypothyroidism to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for protection from potentially worse COVID-19-related outcomes."

The study evaluated an inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac and an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine. CoronaVac uses a dead version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19 Vaccination and Thyroid Diseases

It is being used in vaccination campaigns in various countries in Asia, South America, Central America and Eastern Europe. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach the body's cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines.
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges


India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
Advertisement

The researchers evaluated data from more than 47,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients taking levothyroxine for hypothyroidism. Patients were divided into three groups: unvaccinated, those who received the CoronaVac vaccine and those who received the mRNA vaccine.

Patients who received either type of COVID-19 vaccine were not at increased risk of needing to have their levothyroxine dosage reduced or increased. COVID-19 vaccination was not associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits or unscheduled hospitalization.

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism

Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism


Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder commonly affecting women. Many hypothyroidism cases go unnoticed due to the general-appearing symptoms of the condition. Test your knowledge on hypothyroidism by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?

Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?


Gyms' and fitness centers' studies during COVID-19 showed that the virus spreads faster in exercising people.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
View all
Recommended Reading
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for HypothyroidismHashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism
Hashimoto´s ThyroiditisHashimoto´s Thyroiditis
HyperthyroidismHyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism during PregnancyHypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Iodine Deficiency DisorderIodine Deficiency Disorder
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
Thyroid CancerThyroid Cancer
Vaccination for ChildrenVaccination for Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Thyroid Cancer Vaccination for Children Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Donation - Recipients Vent Forte (Theophylline) Drug Interaction Checker Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close