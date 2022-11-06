mRNA COVID Vaccines Safe for Thyroid Patients

For hypothyroidism patients, inactivated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe.
"No previous studies have looked at any possible relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and unstable thyroid function control among patients receiving thyroid hormone replacement for hypothyroidism," said lead researcher David T.W. Lui, M.B.B.S., of the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China.
"Our reassuring findings should encourage patients treated for hypothyroidism to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for protection from potentially worse COVID-19-related outcomes."
COVID-19 Vaccination and Thyroid DiseasesIt is being used in vaccination campaigns in various countries in Asia, South America, Central America and Eastern Europe. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach the body's cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines.
The researchers evaluated data from more than 47,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients taking levothyroxine for hypothyroidism. Patients were divided into three groups: unvaccinated, those who received the CoronaVac vaccine and those who received the mRNA vaccine.
Patients who received either type of COVID-19 vaccine were not at increased risk of needing to have their levothyroxine dosage reduced or increased. COVID-19 vaccination was not associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits or unscheduled hospitalization.
Source: Eurekalert