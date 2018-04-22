medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Art Therapy Benefits Cancer Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2018 at 1:10 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Link between art and health has been explored. Bedside visual art intervention (BVAI) facilitated by art educators was found to improve mood and reduced pain and anxiety in a study involving inpatients with haematological cancers.
Art Therapy Benefits Cancer Patients
Art Therapy Benefits Cancer Patients

In the European Journal of Cancer Care study, 21 female and 10 male patients admitted to the inpatient bone marrow transplant and haematologic services at Mayo Clinic-Rochester were invited to participate in a BVAI where the goal of the session was to teach art technique for approximately 30 minutes. A total of 19 female and 2 male patients participated.

Significant improvements in positive mood and pain scores, as well as decreases in negative mood and anxiety, were observed. Patients perceived BVAI as overall positive (95%) and wished to participate in future art-based interventions (85%).

The findings indicate that experiences provided by artists within the community may be an adjunct to conventional treatments in patients with cancer-related mood symptoms and pain.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Top Ten Foods to Boost Your Mood

Top Ten Foods to Boost Your Mood

Do you feel gloomy and depressed for no reason? What if you can beat the blues by just eating the right kind of food! Read on to know more about mood boosting food.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Reiki and Pranic Healing Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...