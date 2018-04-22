Link between art and health has been explored. Bedside visual art intervention (BVAI) facilitated by art educators was found to improve mood and reduced pain and anxiety in a study involving inpatients with haematological cancers.

Art Therapy Benefits Cancer Patients

‘Bedside art therapy was found to decrease pain and anxiety in patients with cancer.’

In the European Journal of Cancer Care study, 21 female and 10 male patients admitted to the inpatient bone marrow transplant and haematologic services at Mayo Clinic-Rochester were invited to participate in a BVAI where the goal of the session was to teach art technique for approximately 30 minutes. A total of 19 female and 2 male patients participated.Significant improvements in positive mood and pain scores, as well as decreases in negative mood and anxiety, were observed. Patients perceived BVAI as overall positive (95%) and wished to participate in future art-based interventions (85%).The findings indicate that experiences provided by artists within the community may be an adjunct to conventional treatments in patients with cancer-related mood symptoms and pain.Source: Eurekalert