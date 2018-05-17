medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Arsenic Detection and Removal Sensor

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 17, 2018 at 11:26 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A Kolkata-based company has come up with a cost-effective and user-friendly arsenic detection and removal sensor that can even sense soluble arsenic. The sensor was developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.
Arsenic Detection and Removal Sensor
Arsenic Detection and Removal Sensor

"It is very different from the present day's available sensors, it is very easy to use, very cost effective and anyone can use it to detect arsenic easily," said Sanjib Parial, MD of the manufacturing company.

The product 'Arsenic Sensor and Removal Media' was unveiled on Wednesday.

"In the currently available media, the solution is provided with a newly synthesised polymer adopting green synthetic protocols," he said.

As per WHO, soluble inorganic arsenic is acutely toxic. Intake of inorganic arsenic over a long period can lead to chronic arsenic poisoning (arsenicosis), diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The arsenic sensing and removal mechanisms West Bengal had were not cost effective.

"The arsenic sensor is capable of sensing soluble arsenic, it is so soluble that it is very problematic to detect and remove it" said Parial.

"The sensor can sense up to parts per billion (ppb) level, which would be very useful. There are many techniques which sense parts per million (ppm), so ppm to ppb will make a lot of difference in sensitivity," exclaims IISER Director Sourav Pal.

The only country which mines arsenic is China. Arsenic pollution is a big problem in Bengal and neighbouring states.

"They are mining for a commercial enterprise, therefore, they can implement solutions at the company level but our arsenic is coming in the drinking water," said Thirumalachari Ramasami, former Secretary to the government of India, Department of Science and Technology.

"At this stage, we are quite far away, in fact, the whole world is far away," Ramasami told IANS when asked about the effective management of this toxic product.

According to WHO, the permissible limit of arsenic in groundwater is 0.1 mg per litre. In India the permissible arsenic level in drinking water was recently revised from 0.05 mg/l to 0.01 mg/l by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

In Bengal Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia have higher levels of arsenic concentration.

"For instance in Nadia district level of arsenic concentration is around 2.5ppm to 3ppm of arsenic in the water," mentioned Raja Shunmugam, associate professor of IISER.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Arsenic Can Cause Cancer Even After 40 Years

Arsenic Can Cause Cancer Even After 40 Years

Drinking water contaminated with arsenic can cause lung, bladder, and kidney cancer even 40 years after exposure.

Illegal Levels of Arsenic Found In Rice-Based Baby Foods

Illegal Levels of Arsenic Found In Rice-Based Baby Foods

Babies are vulnerable to the damaging effects of arsenic that can prevent the healthy development of a baby's growth, IQ and immune system.

Novel Genetic Tool may Help Reduce Arsenic Contamination in Groundwater

Novel Genetic Tool may Help Reduce Arsenic Contamination in Groundwater

It could soon be easier to identify the bacterial species responsible for releasing a form of arsenic that contaminates the water supplies of millions of people.

Genetic Screening can Identify People at Greater Risk of Arsenic Poisoning

Genetic Screening can Identify People at Greater Risk of Arsenic Poisoning

Mass genetic screenings that track populations vulnerable to arsenic poisoning can help tackle its scourge in Bengal and across South Asia.

Arsenic Poisoning

Arsenic Poisoning

Arsenic poisoning also known as arsenicosis occurs when a persons body contains greater than normal levels of arsenic, a semi-metallic element.

More News on:

Arsenic Poisoning 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...