Apple Watch Series 6 Reliable for Lung Disease Patients

The study, from the University of Sao Paulo, was conducted with 100 patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and interstitial lung disease from an outpatient pneumology clinic.It collected SpO2 and heart rate data with Apple Watch Series 6 and compared them to two commercial pulse oximeters.The tests were conducted with healthy individuals, people with Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).They observed that strong positive correlations between the Apple Watch Series 6 device and commercial oximeters when evaluating heart rate measurements and oximetry measurements.In the different groups, ILD, COPD and healthy individuals, the study didn't observe significant differences between the Apple Watch and commercial oximeter devices for both parameters, SpO2 and heart rate.Overall, the study said that "despite a tendency to present higher values when compared to conventional oximetry devices, the Apple Watch device was accurate and similar" although it's important to note that results were made "under controlled conditions".Source: IANS