by Anjanee Sharma on  February 10, 2021 at 8:23 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Apple Watch Can Predict COVID-19 Diagnosis
Research from Mount Sinai, published in a peer-reviewed journal, found that up to a week before current PCR-based nasal swab tests, the Apple Watch can effectively predict a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

This study also supports the idea that heart rate changes could be indicative of early signs of COVID-19.

The "Warrior Watch Study" used an Apple Watch and iPhone app and included Mount Sinai staff as participants.

Participants were allowed to use the app to track and gather health data and were also asked to fill out a daily survey to provide direct input on their possible COVID-19 symptoms and other factors like stress.

During the study (April to September), the research team collected data from several hundred healthcare workers. Heart rate variability (HRV), a crucial indicator of pressure on an individual's nervous system, was the primary biometric signal that the study authors watched.

This information was combined with information on reported COVID-19-related symptoms, including, but not limited to, fever, aches, dry cough, gastrointestinal problems, and loss of taste and smell.

The findings also showed that participants' HRV patterns returned to normal roughly one to two weeks following their positive tests along with predicting the diagnosis a week ahead.

The study's authors state that it can help anticipate outcomes and isolate individuals from others who are at risk. Since it provides a means for doing so remotely, caregivers can detect a COVID-19 case without doing a physical test, which can help take precautionary measures and possibly prevent any spread.

The study aims to expand to find what other wearables and their onboard sensors can tell us about other impacts of COVID-19 on the health of care workers and what other factors can be associated with the disease.


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Wearable Devices and Mobile Health Technology Can Promote Overall Health
Wearable devices and mobile health technology may work better as part of a general overall health plan, rather than working only to help weight loss, finds a new study.
READ MORE
EHealth Technology Can Enhance Doctor-Patient Relationship
Rehab medicine has clearly demonstrated that it's possible to employ eHealth tech -- real time televideo showing quality of life shared with the clinical staff.
READ MORE
Samsung Unveils New Digital Health Technology Platform
Samsung unveiled a new digital health technology platform that uses sensors to track a range of body functions such as heart rate and blood pressure.
READ MORE
Mobile Health Technology
In a report submitted by the WHO it was found that eight in 10 countries are making use of mobile phone services to improve health care.
READ MORE
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out …
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Fat Burning Fruits
There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning fruits. Eat them raw or make fat-burning fruit smoothies.
READ MORE
Fat-Burning Foods for Men
What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Eating Apples
Apples are delicious fruits that are loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals. Apples offer remarkable health benefits that are needed for overall health.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Your Winter Dietary Essentials
Every season calls for a food shift. The winter season shift is the best and sweetest. Oranges, amla, carrots, peas, leafy vegetables and guavas are some of the winter must haves.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Apple Cider VinegarYour Winter Dietary EssentialsHealth Benefits of Eating ApplesFat Burning FruitsFat-Burning Foods for MenCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake