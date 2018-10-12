medindia
Apomorphine: New Drug to Treat Parkinson’s Disease Introduced in India

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 10, 2018 at 2:54 PM Drug News
New drug Apomorphine to treat Parkinson's disease is now available in a Bengaluru hospital.

A private hospital in Bengaluru in a tie-up with Britannia Pharmaceuticals, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, has jointly launched Apomorphine for the first time in India.
Apomorphine: New Drug to Treat Parkinson’s Disease Introduced in India

The drug has improved Parkinson's disease treatment in other countries and now offers new hope for Indians suffering from the disease.

Apomorphine drug is available both as injections and infusion pumps, which can provide quick relief to the Parkinson patients in a few minutes.

It is a potent stimulant for the brain to produce more dopamine. This provides Parkinson's patients a fast relief from symptoms and improves their quality of life, said the hospital.

Currently, in India, patients with Parkinson's disease have only two choices either oral treatment for the initial stages of the disease or very expensive Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery for advanced stages, said Dr. Prashant LK, Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Specialist at Vikram Hospital.

Further, he added that there was no specific treatment for the middle stages of the disease. Moreover, most Indian patients could not afford DBS.

The drug will be distributed in the country by Vikram Hospitals and later made available in selected centers across the country after the approval of the Drug Controller General of India.

Source: Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Apomorphine: 150-Year-Old Drug Benefits Parkinson's Disease Patients

Apomorphine, a 150-year-old drug for Parkinson's disease is found to lower 'off' time for people at an advanced stage of the disease.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Optimizing Dopaminergic Treatment Improves Non-motor Symptoms in Parkinson's Disease Patients

Sufficient dopaminergic treatment may have important effects on both motor and non-motor symptoms in severe Parkinson's disease (PD) patients.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

