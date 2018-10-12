Apomorphine: New Drug to Treat Parkinson’s Disease Introduced in India

New drug Apomorphine to treat Parkinson's disease is now available in a Bengaluru hospital.



A private hospital in Bengaluru in a tie-up with Britannia Pharmaceuticals, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, has jointly launched Apomorphine for the first time in India.

The drug has improved Parkinson's disease treatment in other countries and now offers new hope for Indians suffering from the disease.



Read More.. Apomorphine drug is available both as injections and infusion pumps, which can provide quick relief to the Parkinson patients in a few minutes.



It is a potent stimulant for the brain to produce more dopamine. This provides Parkinson's patients a fast relief from symptoms and improves their quality of life, said the hospital.



Currently, in India, patients with Parkinson's disease have only two choices either oral treatment for the initial stages of the disease or very expensive Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery for advanced stages, said Dr. Prashant LK, Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Specialist at Vikram Hospital.



Further, he added that there was no specific treatment for the middle stages of the disease. Moreover, most Indian patients could not afford DBS.



The drug will be distributed in the country by Vikram Hospitals and later made available in selected centers across the country after the approval of the Drug Controller General of India.



