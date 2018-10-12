medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

First Nations Children Experience More Pain than their Counterparts

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 10, 2018 at 1:52 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

More pain is experienced by First Nations children and youth than non- First Nations children, but the rate of access to specialist or mental health services by them is less when compared to their non-First Nations peers, revealed a research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
First Nations Children Experience More Pain than their Counterparts
First Nations Children Experience More Pain than their Counterparts

"Both physical pain and mental health conditions, and their relation to each other, are of substantial concern within the Indigenous population, given that Health Canada reports First Nations youth are 5-7 times more likely to [die by] suicide than non-First Nations youth," writes Dr. Margot Latimer, Dalhousie University & IWK Health Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, with coauthors.

The study looked at data on 2631 First Nations and non-First Nations children and youth aged 17 years and younger who accessed care and specialist treatment for pain in Atlantic Canada between 1997 and 2015. Compared with non-First Nations children, the proportion of First Nations children and youth who sought treatment for 10 out of 13 pain indicators was higher. These included admissions to the neonatal intensive care unit, diagnoses of dental and ear conditions, headache, burns, diabetes, wounds and fractures.

The finding of many diagnoses of painful ear and dental conditions was consistent with other research, although the lower percentages of visits to certain specialists by the First Nations group was unexpected.

Although the researchers found an association between early physical pain and mental diagnoses in non-First Nations adolescents, they did not find it in the First Nations cohort. They suggest this may be because of lack of mental health services and long wait times leading to delayed diagnoses.

They call for action to address these disparities.

"Given the profound lingering impact of colonization, First Nation newborns, children and youth are a group requiring high-priority designation to create policies to improve access to health services focusing on pain and mental health assessment, management and follow-up," write the authors.

"Occurrence of and referral to specialists for pain-related diagnoses in First Nations and non-First Nations children and youth" is published December 10, 2018.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Decreased Appetite Symptom Evaluation

A reduced appetite deprives an individual of essential nutrients and results in weight loss.

Personality Disorder

Personality disorder is a type of mental illness that can strain relationships at work or home, but the cause of this is still unknown.

Psychotherapy / Talk Therapy

Psychotherapy helps in treating mentally-ill individuals by making them talk with a psychiatrist, psychologist or other mental health provider.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Castor Oil

Benefits of Fox Nuts

Rolapitant for Treating Nausea and Vomiting
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive