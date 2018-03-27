medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Antipsychotics Use in Alzheimer's Disease Persons can Reduce with Opioids

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 27, 2018 at 12:38 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The use of antipsychotics and benzodiazepines in persons with Alzheimer's disease can be reduced by initiating opioid analgesics, according to a recent study from the University of Eastern Finland. The behavioral and psychiatric symptoms of dementia can be frequently treated with these opioids, which can be worsened by other symptoms, such as pain. The findings of the study are published in the journal International Psychogeriatrics.
Antipsychotics Use in Alzheimer's Disease Persons can Reduce with Opioids
Antipsychotics Use in Alzheimer's Disease Persons can Reduce with Opioids

The scientists analysed the use of antipsychotics and benzodiazepines six months before and six months after persons with Alzheimer's disease begun using an opioid. These results were then compared to persons with Alzheimer's disease who did not initiate opioid use. After the initiation of an opioid, the scientists found a downward trend in the prevalence of both antipsychotics and benzodiazepines, with the prevalence of antipsychotics reducing more.

The use of antipsychotics and benzodiazepines is very frequent in persons with Alzheimer's disease, but it carries a risk for severe adverse effects, and long-term treatment is generally not recommended. Previous studies have found a decrease in behavioural and psychiatric symptoms of dementia when patients are treated for pain, but this new study now shows, for the first time, a decrease in symptomatic drug use. The study is also the world's first nationwide study on the subject. The results provide further evidence on the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment of pain among persons with dementia.

The study is part of the MEDALZ cohort, which included 3,327 persons with Alzheimer's disease diagnosed during 2010-2011. Each person initiating opioid use was matched with a comparison person with Alzheimer's disease who did not initiate opioid use but was of the same age, gender and region of residence. Data for the study were derived from Finnish nationwide registers.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Association Between the 2 Key Proteins of Alzheimer's Explained

Association Between the 2 Key Proteins of Alzheimer's Explained

individuals with Alzheimer's show increased amount of Tau protein. there is a direct correlation between the amount of amyloid in a person's brain and the amount of tau produced in the brain.

Alzheimer's Disease Can't be Cured, But Treatment May Help

Alzheimer's Disease Can't be Cured, But Treatment May Help

No medications and strategies have surfaced strongly which can cure Alzheimer's but researchers have come up with treatment that may temporarily give relief.

Strong Influence of the Cardiovascular System on Alzheimer's Disease

Strong Influence of the Cardiovascular System on Alzheimer's Disease

For the first time, study presents a close relationship between Alzheimer's disease and problems with blood vessels.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...