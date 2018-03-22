medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Association Between the 2 Key Proteins of Alzheimer's Explained

by Shravanthi Vikram on  March 22, 2018 at 8:08 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Memory loss and confusion of Alzheimer's is associated with a protein called Tau .
  • The amount of tau present in cerebrospinal fluid is measured using a technique called SILK(Stable Isotope Labeling Kinetics) .
  • There is a direct correlation between the amount of amyloid in a person's brain and the amount of tau produced in the brain
Earlier studies have shown that Alzheimer's disease may be caused due to accumulation of amyloid beta (sticky protein) in the brain. However, many old people who have such plaques but do not have dementia. The confusion and memory loss in Alzheimer's patients is associated with protein called Tau. Earlier the relationship between amyloid beta and tau was not known but now a new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that people with more amyloid protein in the brain produce more tau. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neuron .
Association Between the 2 Key Proteins of Alzheimer's Explained
Association Between the 2 Key Proteins of Alzheimer's Explained

"We think this discovery is going to lead to more specific therapies targeting the disease process," said senior author Randall Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology.

Earlier scientists detected that people with Alzheimer's disease had high levels of tau protein in the cerebrospinal fluid (fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord). The Tau protein was usually present inside the dells. Since Alzheimer's disease destroyed the brain cells (neurons), the researchers assumed that the excess of tau outside the cells was a byproduct of the dying neurons.

To find the source of the excess tau, researchers used a technique called SILK (Stable Isotope Labeling Kinetics) to measure the amount of tau that was produced and cleared from human brain cells.

This technique helps to track, how fast the proteins are synthesized, released and cleared from the neurons. It can be measured in the lab or directly on the central nervous system.

Using the technique the scientists detected that the tau proteins consistently appeared after a three-day delay in human neurons in a laboratory dish. This indicated that the release of tau was an active process and was not related to the death of neurons.

A study was conducted, about 24 people who exhibited amyloid plaques and mild Alzheimer's symptoms participated in the study. The results showed that there was a direct correlation between the amount of amyloid in a person's brain and the amount of tau produced in the brain.

"Whether a person has symptoms of Alzheimer's disease or not, if there are amyloid plaques, there is increased production of this soluble tau," Bateman said.

The study helps to understand how the two key proteins in Alzheimer's disease - tau and amyloid interact with each other.

"We knew that people who had plaques typically had elevated levels of soluble tau," Bateman said. "What we didn't know was why. This explains the why: The presence of amyloid increases the production of tau".

Overproduction of tau protein is strongly linked to brain damage and it also plays a critical role in the development of Alzheimer's. Scientists have suggested that Alzheimer's can be treated by reducing the production of tau protein.

About Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important brain functions. In this condition the brain nerve cells are destroyed which leads to the decline of mental function. The common symptoms of the disease are memory loss, confusion, difficulty in speaking and writing, behavior changes and poor judgment. The risk factors associated with Alzheimer's are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know

Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know

Modified Atkins diet designed for weight loss and to treat seizures is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. Discover how this diet is different from the ketogenic diet.

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

New Memory Strategy to Help Older Adults Developed

New Memory Strategy to Help Older Adults Developed

Older adults often experience awkward situation of meeting someone and then forgetting their name shortly after. Baycrest researchers have discovered a new method to resolve this problem.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Nutrition IQ 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug Hypersensitivity

Drug hypersensitivity is an adverse reaction that occurs due to an interaction between a drug and ...

 Stiff Joints

Stiff Joints

Stiff joints are a major problem for the elderly, as the joints tend to wear-and-tear with ...

 Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine/Endometrial cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women worldwide. Uterine cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...