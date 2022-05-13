Antibiotics Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Advertisement

Antibiotics for Gastrointestinal Disorders

The study found any antibiotic use was associated with higher rates of inflammatory bowel disease, and the risk went up substantially with each course. After one prescription, patients were 27 percent more likely than those with no antibiotic use to be diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease.With two courses, the risk rose by 55 percent and with three courses it rose by 67 percent. With four courses, risk rose by 96 percent; and with five or more, seniors were more than 2.3 times, or 236 percent, more likely to receive a new inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis than those with no antibiotics in the previous five years.New diagnoses were highest when antibiotics were prescribed one to two years before, but the risk remained elevated for prescriptions in the period two to five years before diagnosis. The relationship was found for all types of antibiotics, except nitrofurantoin, which is commonly prescribed for urinary tract infections.Antibiotics usually prescribed for gastrointestinal infections were the most likely to be associated with a new inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis. Researchers omitted prescriptions less than a year before diagnosis to reduce the chance that prescriptions had been for symptoms of a yet-undiagnosed gastrointestinal disease.The study has implications for diagnosing older adults with new gastroenterological symptoms. Inflammatory bowel disease, which can easily be overlooked in this age group, should be considered, especially when there's a history of antibiotic prescriptions, Dr. Faye said.The research also has ramifications for antibiotic stewardship. In addition to preventing the development of multi-drug resistant organisms, judicious antibiotic use is crucial to preventing inflammatory bowel disease."Antibiotic stewardship is important; but avoiding antibiotics at all costs is not the right answer either," Dr. Faye said. "If you're not sure what you are treating, I would be cautious. If patients are coming in with clear infections, and they need antibiotics, they should not be withheld because of these findings." The study was conducted in partnership with the Danish National Center of Excellence PREDICT Program. Authors did not report any conflicts of interest related to this study.Source: Eurekalert