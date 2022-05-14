Scientists Reveal New Target for Treating Hypertension

Advertisement

The analysis found that

FXS is caused by mutations to the gene FMR1, which codes for an RNA-binding protein FMRP that is believed to play a role in the development of connections between nerve cells in the brain.FXR1 belongs to the same family of RNA-binding proteins as FMRP and is muscle-specific. RNA-binding proteins help turn genes on and off and are essential to numerous cellular processes.," said Amanda St. Paul, lead study author and a PhD candidate at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia.." Transcription and translation factors are proteins that help turn certain genes on and off. Actin proteins are responsible for the contraction and relaxation of muscles.St. Paul and colleagues developed a mouse model where FXR1 can be deleted in smooth muscle cells - the same kind that makes up blood vessels in humans. The mice were genetically modified so that the FXR1 gene could be deleted by administering the medication tamoxifen.With the FXR1 gene deleted, the researchers noted that the vascular smooth muscle cells behaved differently compared to those of the mice with active FXR1.," St. Paul said.Knocking out FXR1 had another consequence that was eye-opening: "," St. Paul said.Depleting FXR1 decreased the ability of blood vessel cells to contract; and When FXR1 is deleted, the mice had decreased diastolic blood pressure compared to control mice. This was measured using telemetry, an in-vivo measure of blood pressure.According to St. Paul, these findings suggest that targeting FXR1 in the vascular smooth muscle cells, or the contractile pathway it regulates, may be a promising avenue for the development of antihypertensive medications. "A lot of medication targets don't focus on the cytoskeleton.Since FXR1 is muscle-specific, it gives us a specific target and pathway to examine further," she said. "."Future work for St. Paul and colleagues will involve investigating whether FXR1's activity in smooth muscle cells is dependent on its ability to interact with cytoskeletal proteins and if deleting FXR1 is effective in reducing blood pressure in a hypertensive mouse model.Source: Medindia