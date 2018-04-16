medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Amyloid Protein Linked to Alzheimer's Disease Affects Different Brain Cells

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 16, 2018 at 2:28 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Amyloid beta, a protein associated with Alzheimer's disease is found to be highly toxic affecting the different types of cells in the brain and forms a plaque, identified a team of researchers at Linköping University in Sweden.
Amyloid Protein Linked to Alzheimer's Disease Affects Different Brain Cells
Amyloid Protein Linked to Alzheimer's Disease Affects Different Brain Cells

The study, which has been published in Cell Chemical Biology, describes investigations by Swedish researchers into the sensitivity of different cells in the brain for one of the proteins closely associated with Alzheimer's disease. In advanced Alzheimer's disease, huge numbers of nerve cells in the brain are dead.

Research has long been focused on the process by which nerve cells are damaged by erroneously folded forms of the amyloid beta protein. These forms build up and eventually form plaques in the brain. But the erroneously folded forms of amyloid beta do not accumulate only in nerve cells. Amyloid deposits are also found in the blood vessels of the brain, in the retina, and in cells known as glial cells. The latter have various support functions in the brain, and it is unclear whether this plays a role in the development of the disease. For this reason, the researchers wanted to investigate whether amyloid beta can form in these different types of cell and whether it is toxic for other cells than nerve cells.

The researcher team used fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) in their work. These have been extensively used in research to understand neuronal development and diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. They used fruit flies that had been modified, such that their cells produced high levels of human amyloid beta 1-42, which is the more harmful of the two most common variants.

The team of researchers could control which cells expressed the amyloid, and compared flies in which it was expressed in different cell types. The group had previously shown that the higher the amount of amyloid aggregate present in the nerve cells, the more severe was the disease in the flies.

"In this study, we expressed the amyloid beta 1-42 in glial cells instead and observed that huge amounts of aggregate accumulated around these cells. The flies, however, were hardly affected by the disease. They were affected to a certain degree, compared with control groups, but nowhere like as much as flies with amyloid beta in their nerve cells. This was a great surprise," says Maria Jonson, a research student in the Department of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and first author of the article.

The team of researchers wondered why amyloid did not harm the glial cells as much as nerve cells, and thus studied the structure of the aggregate in detail. Amyloid beta with faulty folding can be produced in various forms, and these are classified by, among other things, the degree of maturity.

Mature amyloid appears in the microscope as thin, tightly packed strands, almost like a bundle of uncooked spaghetti. When immature, it looks more like cooked spaghetti and forms tangles.

Previous studies by the researchers in mice and humans have shown that both forms can be present, but this is the first time that neuron degradation was linked to the structure of the amyloid.

"We noted that glial cells seem to produce the mature, less harmful form of amyloid beta, while neurons cannot. The amyloid ends up outside the glial cells as bundles of fibers, while the same protein in its immature form gets stuck inside the neurons, and they die. This raises the question, of course, of the molecular mechanism that lies behind the high toxicity of amyloid beta for neurons, while glial cells can survive even with high levels, at least in fruit flies," says Per Hammarström, professor in the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology, and leader of the study.

One important advantage of using fruit flies as an experimental model, rather than mice, is that high levels of the amyloid beta aggregate in the flies leads to neurodegeneration and a considerably shorter lifetime, which is the same as in humans. Stefan Thor's research group at the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine has developed the fruit flies used in the study.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

New Blood Test Which Predicts Alzheimer's Disease

New Blood Test Which Predicts Alzheimer's Disease

Researchers at Oxford University and Kings College London have developed blood tests which could potentially predict the onset of Alzheimer's nearly 10 years before the onset of the disease.

Healthy Mitochondria May Stop Alzheimer's Disease

Healthy Mitochondria May Stop Alzheimer's Disease

Enhancing mitochondrial proteostasis reduces the formation of amyloid plaques and delays amyloid-beta proteotoxic diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Free Radical Damage in Neurons Causes Alzheimer's Disease

Free Radical Damage in Neurons Causes Alzheimer's Disease

A number of genes involved in neurodegeneration promote damage to neurons and glia by inducing high levels of free radicals.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Language Areas in The Brain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...