Amygdala Activity Linked to Daily Mood and Well-being

The research team analyzed data from a longitudinal study in which participants had completed a psychological well-being assessment. They also had to complete eight daily telephone interviews for mood assessment and an fMRI task in the lab. For the task, they were shown negative, positive, and neutral images along with a neutral facial expression picture between every image.
Findings revealed that similar amygdala activation patterns when the participants viewed negative images and the subsequent neutral faces predicted increases in daily negative mood and decreases in daily positive mood. In contrast, participants who experienced an increase in positive mood showed greater psychological well-being.
The findings suggest that amygdala activity plays a role in how a person feels everyday, which in turn can impact overall psychological well-being.
