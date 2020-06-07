by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 6, 2020 at 1:09 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Amazon Launches Robot That Kills COVID-19
Tech giant Amazon has launched a robot, that claims to kill SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 using ultraviolet rays. The robot was launched in May across retail shops, airports and hospitals that require frequent disinfection.

The machine is fitted with ten ultraviolet tubelights that targets and disinfects aisles and other places frequently touched by people. It looks like a hotel luggage cart and is fitted with wheels, which makes it mobile. A fleet of robots can perform around 8,000 hours of cleaning everyday.

COVID-19 is currently ravaging through the world, infecting millions and killing many. So far, there is no cure or vaccine for the pandemic. Researchers and scientists from around the world are racing against time to find a cure that can save lives and put an end to the pandemic.


There have been previous reports of the efficiency of ultravoilet (UV) light against the SARS-COV-2 virus. According to the leading health website, Health Europa, in the EU, UV rays are used as a form of disinfectant and has a range of 200 to 300 nanometres. Though using UV rays can be expensive, recent research shows that transport conductors can considerably bring down the cost.

The World Health Organization has warned people not to use UV light to disinfect their hands. Because exposure to UV rays can cause skin irritation and damage to the eyes. To clean hands, washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer is most effective.

Another U.S-based company claims to have built a robot LightStrike that can potentially disinfect large areas using UV light. The company claims that this robot can get rid of the active virus in two minutes. This robot is not on sale but the company offers it for rent. The company has incorporated a xenon lamp in the robot that uses intense light rays to disinfect exposed surfaces. These light waves within a certain spectrum can kill viruses and bacteria, says the company.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: 6 Lakh Corona Cases, Death Toll Reaches 17,834
India has now over 6 lakh coronavirus positive cases, and death toll has reached 17,834, revealed sources.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Hits Livelihoods, Causes Stress, Anxiety
Besides hitting lives and livelihoods, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing fear, anxiety, depression and stress among the people, stated a senior official of the World Health Organization.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake