Amazon Launches Robot That Kills COVID-19

Tech giant Amazon has launched a robot, that claims to kill SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 using ultraviolet rays. The robot was launched in May across retail shops, airports and hospitals that require frequent disinfection.



The machine is fitted with ten ultraviolet tubelights that targets and disinfects aisles and other places frequently touched by people. It looks like a hotel luggage cart and is fitted with wheels, which makes it mobile. A fleet of robots can perform around 8,000 hours of cleaning everyday.

‘Ultraviolet rays can be used to disinfect solid surfaces and places but it should not be used disinfect human skin. This can irritate the skin, resulting in burns and also damage the eyesight, or lead to other health problems.’





The World Health Organization has warned people not to use UV light to disinfect their hands. Because exposure to UV rays can cause skin irritation and damage to the eyes. To clean hands, washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer is most effective.



Another U.S-based company claims to have built a robot LightStrike that can potentially disinfect large areas using UV light. The company claims that this robot can get rid of the active virus in two minutes. This robot is not on sale but the company offers it for rent. The company has incorporated a xenon lamp in the robot that uses intense light rays to disinfect exposed surfaces. These light waves within a certain spectrum can kill viruses and bacteria, says the company.



Source: Medindia There have been previous reports of the efficiency of ultravoilet (UV) light against the SARS-COV-2 virus. According to the leading health website, Health Europa, in the EU, UV rays are used as a form of disinfectant and has a range of 200 to 300 nanometres. Though using UV rays can be expensive, recent research shows that transport conductors can considerably bring down the cost.

