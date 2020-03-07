by Colleen Fleiss on  July 3, 2020 at 2:26 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Hits Livelihoods, Causes Stress, Anxiety
The global COVID-19 pandemic hits the lives and livelihoods of the people, besides causing depression and fear in them, revealed a senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO).

" Social distancing, isolation and coping with perpetually evolving and changing information about the virus have both triggered and aggravated the existing and pre-existing mental health conditions, which need urgent attention," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia Region.

According to a statement issued by the WHO, the South-East Asia region accounts for 39 per cent of the global suicide mortality figures.


Singh emphasised that as the Covid-19 pandemic is still accelerating and impacting people in multiple ways, it is essential for countries in the South-East Asia region to pay greater attention to mental health and suicide prevention.

Citing WHO South-East Asia Region's Suicide Prevention Strategy, Singh said that it is important to work towards providing comprehensive, integrated and responsive mental health and social-care services in community-based settings.

She insisted that the stigma associated with Covid-19 may also lead to feelings of isolation and depression. Citing the issue of domestic violence during the pandemic, Singh said that another precipitating factor impacting mental health amid Covid-19 could be domestic violence, which is reported to have increased during lockdowns in the region.

"Early identification of mental health conditions, recognition of suicidal behaviours and appropriate management through a multi-sectoral approach is important, even as we continue to focus on arresting further spread of the pandemic," said Singh.

According to the WHO, almost 800,000 lives are lost due to suicide every year globally, which is also a major cause of death among the young people aged between 15 and 29 years.

"Evidence shows that for each adult who dies of suicide, there are more than 20 others attempting suicide. The impact of suicide on families, friends and communities is devastating and far-reaching," said the WHO statement.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...
READ MORE
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in US: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2.5 Million
A report says that in the US, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 2.5 million on Saturday.
READ MORE
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Anxiety DisorderAgoraphobiaAsperger´s SyndromeStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineHyperventilationBereavementPost Traumatic Stress DisorderXenophobiaTourette SyndromePlacebo Effects: Rare Insights