Alzheimer's Disease: Antipsychotics Linked to Accumulation of Hospital Days

‘Persons with Alzheimer’s disease who initiated antipsychotic drugs accumulated approximately eleven more hospital days per person-year.’

All-cause hospitalisations have been suggested to proxy overall drug safety, and therefore the results may partially reflect adverse effects. However, these results also reflect difficulties in the treatment of severe behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia. Thus, another reason for a higher accumulation of hospital days is the indication behind antipsychotic use.The study was based on the nationwide register-based MEDALZ cohort that includes all community-dwelling persons with a clinically verified diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in Finland during 2005-2011 (70,718 people). Data on antipsychotic use was extracted from the Finnish Prescription Register. Comorbidities, concomitant medications and time since AD diagnosis were accounted for in the analyses. The study was conducted at the University of Eastern Finland and funded by the Academy of Finland.Source: Eurekalert