medindia

Alzheimer's Disease: Antipsychotics Linked to Accumulation of Hospital Days

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 9, 2019 at 1:33 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In people with Alzheimer's disease antipsychotic drugs were found to be associated with accumulation of hospital days, stated new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The results were published in the Journal of American Medical Directors Association.
Alzheimer's Disease: Antipsychotics Linked to Accumulation of Hospital Days
Alzheimer's Disease: Antipsychotics Linked to Accumulation of Hospital Days

People who initiated an antipsychotic drug accumulated more hospital days than non-initiators due to dementia, mental and behavioural disorders, diseases of the respiratory and genitourinary system, cardiovascular disorders, and different symptoms such as fatigue. In addition, people who initiated an antipsychotic drug had more hospital days due to their caregivers' days off.

Show Full Article


All-cause hospitalisations have been suggested to proxy overall drug safety, and therefore the results may partially reflect adverse effects. However, these results also reflect difficulties in the treatment of severe behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia. Thus, another reason for a higher accumulation of hospital days is the indication behind antipsychotic use.

The study was based on the nationwide register-based MEDALZ cohort that includes all community-dwelling persons with a clinically verified diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in Finland during 2005-2011 (70,718 people). Data on antipsychotic use was extracted from the Finnish Prescription Register. Comorbidities, concomitant medications and time since AD diagnosis were accounted for in the analyses. The study was conducted at the University of Eastern Finland and funded by the Academy of Finland.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Questionable Role of Antipsychotics in ICU Delirium

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients may not benefit from antipsychotic medicines which have been used for more than 40 years to treat delirium.

Antipsychotics Use in Alzheimer's Disease Persons can Reduce with Opioids

Opioid analgesics can reduce antipsychotics and benzodiazepines use in persons with Alzheimer's disease, finds a new study.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive