by Dr Jayashree on  September 1, 2021 at 8:55 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Alcohol Consumption Increases the Chance of Heart Rhythm Condition
A single glass of wine can quickly raise the drinker's risk for atrial fibrillation (heart rhythm condition), according to new research by UC San Francisco.

"Contrary to a common belief that atrial fibrillation is associated with heavy alcohol consumption, it appears that even one alcohol drink may be enough to increase the risk," said Gregory Marcus, MD, MAS, professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology at UCSF.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common heart rhythm condition seen clinically, but until now research has largely focused on risk factors for developing the disease and therapies to treat it, rather than factors that determine when and where an episode might occur.


AF can lead to loss of quality of life, significant health care costs, stroke, and death. Large studies have shown that chronic alcohol consumption can be a predictor of this condition.

A new research centered on 100 patients with documented AF who consumed at least one alcoholic drink a month. The patients were recruited from the general cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology outpatient clinics at UCSF.

People with a history of alcohol or substance use disorder were excluded, as those were with certain allergies, or who were changing treatment for their heart condition.

Each wore an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor for approximately four weeks, pressing a button whenever they had a standard-size alcoholic drink. They were also all fitted with a continuously recording alcohol sensor.

Blood tests reflecting alcohol consumption over the previous weeks were periodically administered. Participants consumed a median of one drink per day throughout the study period.

Researchers found that an AF episode was associated with two-fold higher odds with one alcoholic drink, and three-fold higher odds with two or more drinks within the preceding four hours. AF episodes were also associated with an increased blood alcohol concentration.

Researchers also noted various limitations, including that patients might have forgotten to press their monitor buttons or they minimized the number of buttons presses due to embarrassment, although these considerations would not have affected alcohol sensor readings. Additionally, the study was limited to those with established AF, not to the general population.

These results suggest that the occurrence of atrial fibrillation might be neither random nor unpredictable and they can be used in identifying modifiable ways of preventing an acute heart arrhythmia episode.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one's own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Smartphones and Tablets can Diagnose and Treat Arrhythmias
Web tool enables real-time 3D simulation of the electrical impulses of the heart on smartphones or laptops, which can be used to diagnose and treat serious arrhythmias, i.e. rhythm disturbances in heart.
READ MORE
Quiz on Alcohol
Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...
READ MORE
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholismCannabisPalpitations And ArrhythmiasDrug AbuseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsHeartHealthy HeartPancreatitis