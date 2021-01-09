Alcohol Consumption Increases the Chance of Heart Rhythm Condition

A single glass of wine can quickly raise the drinker's risk for atrial fibrillation (heart rhythm condition), according to new research by UC San Francisco.
"Contrary to a common belief that atrial fibrillation is associated with heavy alcohol consumption, it appears that even one alcohol drink may be enough to increase the risk," said Gregory Marcus, MD, MAS, professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology at UCSF.
"Contrary to a common belief that atrial fibrillation is associated with heavy alcohol consumption, it appears that even one alcohol drink may be enough to increase the risk," said Gregory Marcus, MD, MAS, professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology at UCSF.
Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common heart rhythm condition seen clinically, but until now research has largely focused on risk factors for developing the disease and therapies to treat it, rather than factors that determine when and where an episode might occur.
‘Reducing or avoiding alcohol helps in reducing the harmful effects of atrial fibrillation (heart rhythm condition).’
A new research centered on 100 patients with documented AF who consumed at least one alcoholic drink a month. The patients were recruited from the general cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology outpatient clinics at UCSF.
People with a history of alcohol or substance use disorder were excluded, as those were with certain allergies, or who were changing treatment for their heart condition.
Each wore an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor for approximately four weeks, pressing a button whenever they had a standard-size alcoholic drink. They were also all fitted with a continuously recording alcohol sensor.
Blood tests reflecting alcohol consumption over the previous weeks were periodically administered. Participants consumed a median of one drink per day throughout the study period.
Researchers found that an AF episode was associated with two-fold higher odds with one alcoholic drink, and three-fold higher odds with two or more drinks within the preceding four hours. AF episodes were also associated with an increased blood alcohol concentration.
Researchers also noted various limitations, including that patients might have forgotten to press their monitor buttons or they minimized the number of buttons presses due to embarrassment, although these considerations would not have affected alcohol sensor readings. Additionally, the study was limited to those with established AF, not to the general population.
These results suggest that the occurrence of atrial fibrillation might be neither random nor unpredictable and they can be used in identifying modifiable ways of preventing an acute heart arrhythmia episode.
Source: Medindia
- << New Mystery Infection Scrub Typhus Cases Reported in India
- Organ Transplant Count Reduced During First Wave of COVID-1... >>