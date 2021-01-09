Alcohol Consumption Increases the Chance of Heart Rhythm Condition

‘Reducing or avoiding alcohol helps in reducing the harmful effects of atrial fibrillation (heart rhythm condition).’

AF can lead to loss of quality of life, significant health care costs, stroke, and death. Large studies have shown that chronic alcohol consumption can be a predictor of this condition.A new research centered on 100 patients with documented AF who consumed at least one alcoholic drink a month. The patients were recruited from the general cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology outpatient clinics at UCSF.People with a history of alcohol or substance use disorder were excluded, as those were with certain allergies, or who were changing treatment for their heart condition.Each wore an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor for approximately four weeks, pressing a button whenever they had a standard-size alcoholic drink. They were also all fitted with a continuously recording alcohol sensor.Blood tests reflecting alcohol consumption over the previous weeks were periodically administered. Participants consumed a median of one drink per day throughout the study period.Researchers found thatResearchers also noted various limitations, including that patients might have forgotten to press their monitor buttons or they minimized the number of buttons presses due to embarrassment, although these considerations would not have affected alcohol sensor readings. Additionally, the study was limited to those with established AF, not to the general population.These results suggest that the occurrence of atrial fibrillation might be neither random nor unpredictable and they can be used in identifying modifiable ways of preventing an acute heart arrhythmia episode.Source: Medindia