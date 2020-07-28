by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2020 at 1:11 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Alcohol Abuse Linked to Death Risk
In patients with abnormal heart rhythms, alcohol abuse resulted in 72% mortality rate, stated preliminary research to be presented July 27-30, 2020, at the virtual American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences 2020 Scientific Sessions.

The meeting is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in basic cardiovascular science including research in fields like microRNAs, cardiac gene and cell therapy, and cardiac development.

"Alcohol abuse has harmful effects on physical health, leading to more illness and death in patients with heart problems. This is the first study to explore whether alcohol abuse is a risk factor for death in patients hospitalized with arrhythmia," said Rikinkumar S. Patel, M.D., M.P.H., lead author of the study and a resident physician in the department of psychiatry at Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma.


Arrhythmias are conditions in which the heart beats too slowly, too quickly or erratically. Underlying heart problems can result in arrhythmia when electrical impulses are unable to move through the heart properly to generate a steady beat. Excessive alcohol use is known to promote the development of arrhythmia.

In the current study, researchers reviewed deaths among almost 115,000 patients (ages 15 to 54) hospitalized for arrhythmia between 2010 and 2014. Nearly one in 10 of the patients were also diagnosed with alcohol abuse, in this study defined as drinking that causes problems at home, work, or school, whether or not the person is considered physically dependent on alcohol.

The researchers found:

"Physicians should educate patients with alcohol problems about their risk of hospitalization for arrhythmia and their increased risk of death. Integrated care models need to be developed to formulate strategies to counter problematic alcohol use and improve the health-related quality of life of patients," Patel said.

Further studies are needed to determine the impact of social alcohol use in people with abnormal heart rhythms who do not abuse alcohol. The design of this study cannot prove a cause and effect relationship between alcohol abuse and death from abnormal heart rhythms. Results of this study on adults aged 54 and younger, who are the most likely to have substance abuse problems, may not be generalizable to older adults.

Data used in this analysis come from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample, a large database that contains information on more than 7 million hospital stays each year. The study received no funding.

Co-authors are Temitope Ajibawo, M.D., and Virendrasinh Ravat, M.D. Author disclosures are in the abstract.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms
A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence to Improve EKG Testing for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
A convolutional neural network artificial intelligence can be trained to detect unseen characteristics of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, said researchers.
READ MORE
Alcohol Self Screening Test
Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
READ MORE
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
READ MORE
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
READ MORE
Amnesia
Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a traumatic or emotional experience.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsDeath FactsPancreatitisBereavementAmnesia