AI`s Touch Redefines Breast Cancer Detection

AI is transforming breast cancer care with improved screening accuracy, early detection, and personalized treatment strategies.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

OneTouch Automated Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging of Breast in Standing Pose



Go to source Trusted Source

OneTouch-PAT: AI-Powered Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging for Breast Cancer Detection



‘Exciting news in the fight against #BreastCancer! The experimental #OneTouchPAT system shows potential to enhance current imaging methods, offering faster, compression-free, and AI-powered scans. #MedTech #CancerResearch’

Deep Learning Reveals Breast Cancer Subtypes

Advertisement

Painful compression deters some women from regular screening.

Accuracy decreases in women with dense breast tissue.

It exposes patients to low-dose radiation.

OneTouch Automated Photoacoustic and Ultrasound Imaging of Breast in Standing Pose - (https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11033214/)