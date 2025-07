AI`s Touch Redefines Breast Cancer Detection

AI is transforming breast cancer care with improved screening accuracy, early detection, and personalized treatment strategies.

A new imaging technology developed by researchers at the University at Buffalo could revolutionize breast cancer screening by detecting tumors in less than a minute—without the discomfort associated with traditional mammography ).The experimental system, calledThe breakthrough was detailed in the journalon Medical Imaging.Unlike mammography, which requires painful compression, OneTouch-PAT offers a more comfortable experience. Patients simply stand and gently press their breast against a transparent imaging window while the scan takes place.The device integrates photoacoustic imaging, which uses laser pulses to heat light-absorbing molecules and generate ultrasound waves, and traditional ultrasound imaging, which detects suspicious lesions. By interleaving both scans automatically, the system eliminates the need for manual operation and reduces operator error.Captured data is processed using a deep learning network, which significantly improves image clarity. The result: sharp, detailed 3D images that reveal tumor characteristics and vascular patterns unique toIn a study involving 61 breast cancer patients and four healthy volunteers, the system successfully identified common breast cancer subtypes and visualized abnormal blood vessel growth associated with tumors.Luminal A and B tumors showed dense, tumor-associated blood vessels.Triple-Negative Breast Cancers exhibited chaotic vascular patterns, aiding subtype identification.Dr. Jun Xia, the study’s lead author and a professor in UB’s Department of Biomedical Engineering, noted: “More work is needed before OneTouch-PAT can be used clinically, but these results are exciting. Our system has the potential to complement existing screening tools and improve early detection.” Breast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. While mammography is the standard screening tool, it has limitations:Ultrasound and MRI can address some of these gaps but come with drawbacks such as high false-positive rates, cost, and limited availability.The research team plans to expand studies to larger, more diverse populations and include benign lesions for better diagnostic accuracy. Future improvements will focus on adding more sensors and optimizing data processing to make the system faster and more robust.Source-Medindia