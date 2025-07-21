3D-Printed Breakthrough for Spinal Cord Repair

Researchers develop 3D bioengineered device that promotes nerve regeneration and restores function after spinal cord injury.

3D-Printing of Electroconductive MXene-based Micro-meshes in a Biomimetic Hyaluronic Acid-based Scaffold Directs and Enhances Electrical Stimulation for Neural Repair Applications

‘3D-printed materials are letting us precisely tune electrical stimulation to control regrowth in #spinalcord injuries. This could unlock a new generation of #medicaldevices for patients! #3DPrinting ’