About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

3D-Printed Breakthrough for Spinal Cord Repair

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 21 2025 2:43 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Researchers develop 3D bioengineered device that promotes nerve regeneration and restores function after spinal cord injury.

3D-Printed Breakthrough for Spinal Cord Repair
Researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences have created a 3D-printed implant designed to deliver electrical stimulation to damaged regions of the spinal cord, offering a promising approach to repairing nerve injuries (1 Trusted Source
3D-Printing of Electroconductive MXene-based Micro-meshes in a Biomimetic Hyaluronic Acid-based Scaffold Directs and Enhances Electrical Stimulation for Neural Repair Applications

Go to source).
The innovative implant has shown encouraging results in laboratory experiments, paving the way for potential new treatments for spinal cord damage. Full details of the device and its performance are outlined in a recent study published in Advanced Science.

Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

A Search for Repair: Tackling Spinal Cord Injury in Ireland

Spinal cord injury is a life-altering condition that can lead to paralysis, loss of sensation and chronic pain. In Ireland, more than 2,300 individuals and families are living with spinal cord injury, but no treatment currently exists to effectively repair the damage. However, therapeutic electrical stimulation at the injury site has shown potential in encouraging nerve cells (neurons) to regrow.

“Promoting the regrowth of neurons after spinal cord injury has been historically difficult however our group is developing electrically conductive biomaterials that could channel electrical stimulation across the injury, helping the body to repair the damaged tissue” explains Professor Fergal O’Brien, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation and Professor of Bioengineering and Regenerative Medicine at RCSI and Head of RCSI’s Tissue Engineering Research Group (TERG).

“The unique environment provided by the AMBER Centre which sees biomedical engineers, biologists and material scientists working together to solve grand societal challenges provides a major opportunity for disruptive innovation such as this”.

Hirayama Disease
Hirayama Disease
Hirayama disease was first described by Dr. Keizo Hirayama in Japan. It causes muscle wasting in the right hand of teenage boys, leading to disability. It occurs due to damage to the spinal cord in the neck region.
The study was led by researchers at RCSI’s TERG and the Research Ireland Centre Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research (AMBER).

The team used ultra-thin nanomaterials from Professor Valeria Nicolosi’s laboratory in the School of Chemistry and AMBER at Trinity College Dublin which are normally used for applications like battery design and integrated them into a soft gel-like structure using 3-D printing techniques.

Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Cord Injury
Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Cord Injury
Often a sudden traumatic injury or a non-traumatic condition results in a fracture or dislocation of vertebrae which can further cause spinal cord damage. Vertebral injuries may result in a partial or complete transaction of the spinal cord which ...
The resulting implant mimics the structure of the human spinal cord and features a fine mesh of tiny fibres that can conduct electricity to our cells. When tested in the lab, the implant was shown to effectively deliver electrical signals to neurons and stem cells, enhancing their ability to grow.

Modifying the fibre layout within the implant was also found to further improve its effectiveness.

Woman With Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman With Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
A twenty-year-old woman with spina bifida has filed a lawsuit against a doctor for his failure to give the right advice to her mother regarding medication due to which she was born with the disability.

3D-Printed Materials Revolutionize Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

“These 3D-printed materials allow us to tune the delivery of electrical stimulation to control regrowth and may enable a new generation of medical devices for traumatic spinal cord injuries” said Dr. Ian Woods, Research Fellow at TERG and first author of the study.

“Beyond spinal repair, this technology also has potential for applications in cardiac, orthopedic and neurological treatments where electrical signaling can drive healing.”

The RCSI and AMBER researchers teamed up with the Irish Rugby Football Union Charitable Trust (IRFU-CT) on the project and brought together an advisory panel to oversee and guide the research. The group included seriously injured rugby players, clinicians, neuroscientists and researchers.

“Through their expertise, the advisory panel helped deepen our understanding of the lived experiences of individuals with spinal cord injuries, their treatment priorities and emerging treatment approaches” said Dr Woods. “Our regular meetings allowed for a consistent exchange of input, ideas and results.”

Reference:
  1. 3D-Printing of Electroconductive MXene-based Micro-meshes in a Biomimetic Hyaluronic Acid-based Scaffold Directs and Enhances Electrical Stimulation for Neural Repair Applications - (https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/advs.202503454)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Medical Gadgets
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional