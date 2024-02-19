About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
AI Tool Moderately Effective in Predicting Kidney Injury

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 19 2024 10:05 AM
Hospital-acquired acute kidney injury (HA-AKI) poses risks like chronic kidney disease, longer hospital stays, and higher costs. Mass General Brigham Digital researchers assessed the Epic Risk of HA-AKI predictive model, revealing moderate success in predicting HA-AKI risk. However, performance was lower than Epic Systems Corporation's internal validation, emphasizing the need for rigorous AI model validation before clinical use.
After training the model using data from MGB hospitals, the researchers tested it on data from nearly 40,000 inpatient hospital stays for a five-month period between August 2022 and January 2023. The dataset was extensive with many points collected on patient encounters, including information such as patient demographics, comorbidities, principal diagnoses, serum creatinine levels and length of hospital stay. Two analyses were completed looking at encounter-level and prediction-level model performance.

AI Tool's Reliability in Predicting Hospital-Acquired Kidney Injury Risk

The investigators observed that the tool was more reliable when assessing patients with lower risk of HA-AKI. Although the model could confidently identify which low-risk patients would not develop HA-AKI, it struggled to predict when higher-risk patients might develop HA-AKI. Results also varied depending on the stage of HA-AKI being evaluated —predictions were more successful for Stage 1 HA-AKI compared to more severe cases.

