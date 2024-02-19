Anti-Microbial Resistance Crisis: Global Call to Action

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

2024 AMR Preparedness Index Progress Report



Go to source Trusted Source

Urgent AMR Threat: World Economies Challenged to Take Action



‘Annual deaths from Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) hit 5 million, prompting calls for global action and targeted investment in combating drug resistance. #AMRprogressreport #drugresistance #publichealth #medindia’

2024 AMR Preparedness Index Progress Report - (https://www.amr-insights.eu/2024-amr-preparedness-index-progress-report/)



The 2024 AMR Preparedness Index Progress Report, published by the Global Coalition on Aging and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), indicates that close to 5 million deaths can be attributed to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) (). The report emphasizes that although major global economies have shown certain advancements in tackling AMR, there is a need for more comprehensive measures to minimize both the health and financial repercussions.The report assesses how the 11 largest global economies -- Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the US -- have advanced on calls to action laid out in the 2021 AMR Preparedness Index.The 2021 Index examined over 100 metrics to evaluate and rank countries’ performance against AMR and establish benchmarks for policy action and leadership. “Each year, nearly 5 million deaths are associated with AMR, with a disproportionate impact on low and middle-income countries. Without the creation of innovative and novel antimicrobials,,” the report said.“AMR is a significant barrier to health system sustainability and public health, including healthy aging. It is also an economic challenge -- without correcting course on AMR, the World Bank estimates that AMR could cost the global economy as much as $3.4 trillion annually by 2023,” it added.The report showed that the, and many of the countries showed promising progress in many areas, but there is still greater action and targeted investment needed across all countries evaluated, particularly to revive the floundering pipeline of novel antibiotics.“AMR is no longer just a public health threat -- it is already here,” said Michael Hodin, CEO of GCOA, in a statement. “It’s imperative that global leaders leverage their power -- both separately and collaboratively -- to commit and implement concrete actions in the face of growing drug resistance. Without such action, we risk losing antibiotics, and with them, our ability to enjoy the longevity that we do currently.”Source-IANS