AI-Driven Flexible Wristband Tracks Breathing Patterns With High Accuracy

A flexible wristband with a fingertip-inspired sensor and AI decoding can track breathing patterns with over 99.5% accuracy.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Direct extraction of respiratory information from pulse waves using a finger-inspired flexible pressure sensor system



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A flexible wristband weighing just 9 grams can measure your breathing with over 99.5% accuracy by analyzing subtle pulse changes and improve respiratory care for millions worldwide. #medindia #respiratoryhealth #wearabletech’

A flexible wristband weighing just 9 grams can measure your breathing with over 99.5% accuracy by analyzing subtle pulse changes and improve respiratory care for millions worldwide. #medindia #respiratoryhealth #wearabletech’

Advertisement

Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Monitoring Challenges

Advertisement

Innovative Wearable System With Artificial Intelligence

Advertisement

Fingertip-Inspired Sensor and Deep Neural Network Design

Lightweight Design and Real-World Testing

Potential Impact on Chronic Disease Management

Direct extraction of respiratory information from pulse waves using a finger-inspired flexible pressure sensor system - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41378-025-00924-4)