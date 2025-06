Are Shrimp Hiding Colistin Resistance Genes? What Could It Do to You?

Imported seafood may be carrying antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

First Report of mcr-10 in a Seafood-Borne ESBL-Producing Enterobacter xiangfangensis Strain



Gene That Jumped

Shrimp, Scallops… and Superbugs

drug resistance

Global Food, Global Risk

Why Surveillance Matters More Than Ever

, once shelved due to its harsh side effects, is now back in use as ato fight deadly infections. But alarm bells are ringing — colistin-resistant bacteria hiding in imported seafood sold in U.S. markets. These bugs carry special genes that can jump between microbes, making resistance contagious. What’s scarier? These bugs aren’t even screened during import checks. With antibiotic resistance on the rise, the dinner plate could become a silent battlefield — and seafood might just be the newest threat().Colistin resistance wasn’t just inherited — it could spread like gossip among bacteria. A mobile gene calledwas hopping from one bug to another through plasmids, little DNA circles that work like microbial USB drives. Now, there are at least 10 types of mcr genes, each with slight variations. This discovery changed everything — it meant resistance could leap across species and borders. The latest one,, has now been found in seafood too, making the problem harder to contain.Shrimp and scallops from 8 stores in Atlanta have bacteria in this seafood that carry the mcr-10 gene, linked to dangerous. These bacteria were, meaning they could survive many antibiotics. Some even had virulence genes that help them stick to our insides or form tough biofilms. While the seafood looked fresh, it was silently carrying genetic time bombs — and it’s especially concerning because aboutof shrimp in the U.S. is imported.Your lunch could contain ingredients from 6 or 7 countries. Some of these nations haverules in farming, which means bacteria from their food can be more dangerous. Dr. Kassem warns that imported foods — especially seafood — can be vehicles for drug-resistance genes, silently crossing borders with our groceries. “We’re more connected than ever,” he says. And that means we’re also spreading resistance faster than ever. Without proper checks, what we import could come back to bite us.The mcr-10 gene was found in a multidrug-resistantwith some creepy abilities: it could survive multiple drugs,, and potentially pass its resistance to other bacteria. It had genes that make it, and it lived on a fusion plasmid, making it mobile and dangerous. Surveillance systems currently don’t catch these threats, especially in food imports. That’s why it’s important for a, tighter food safety rules, and better cooperation between countries — before the next superbug goes mainstream.Source-American Society for Microbiology