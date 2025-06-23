Are Shrimp Hiding Colistin Resistance Genes? What Could It Do to You?

Imported seafood may be carrying antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
Colistin, once shelved due to its harsh side effects, is now back in use as a last-resort antibiotic to fight deadly infections. But alarm bells are ringing — colistin-resistant bacteria hiding in imported seafood sold in U.S. markets. These bugs carry special genes that can jump between microbes, making resistance contagious. What’s scarier? These bugs aren’t even screened during import checks. With antibiotic resistance on the rise, the dinner plate could become a silent battlefield — and seafood might just be the newest threat(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
First Report of mcr-10 in a Seafood-Borne ESBL-Producing Enterobacter xiangfangensis Strain
Go to source).
Gene That JumpedColistin resistance wasn’t just inherited — it could spread like gossip among bacteria. A mobile gene called mcr was hopping from one bug to another through plasmids, little DNA circles that work like microbial USB drives. Now, there are at least 10 types of mcr genes, each with slight variations. This discovery changed everything — it meant resistance could leap across species and borders. The latest one, mcr-10, has now been found in seafood too, making the problem harder to contain.
Shrimp, Scallops… and SuperbugsShrimp and scallops from 8 stores in Atlanta have bacteria in this seafood that carry the mcr-10 gene, linked to dangerous
Global Food, Global RiskYour lunch could contain ingredients from 6 or 7 countries. Some of these nations have weaker antibiotic rules in farming, which means bacteria from their food can be more dangerous. Dr. Kassem warns that imported foods — especially seafood — can be vehicles for drug-resistance genes, silently crossing borders with our groceries. “We’re more connected than ever,” he says. And that means we’re also spreading resistance faster than ever. Without proper checks, what we import could come back to bite us.
Why Surveillance Matters More Than EverThe mcr-10 gene was found in a multidrug-resistant Enterobacter strain with some creepy abilities: it could survive multiple drugs, form biofilms, and potentially pass its resistance to other bacteria. It had genes that make it sticky and sneaky, and it lived on a fusion plasmid, making it mobile and dangerous. Surveillance systems currently don’t catch these threats, especially in food imports. That’s why it’s important for a stronger global monitoring, tighter food safety rules, and better cooperation between countries — before the next superbug goes mainstream.
Source-American Society for Microbiology