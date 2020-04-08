by Iswarya on  August 4, 2020 at 2:25 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

African American BMI Linked to Severe COVID-19 and ICU Admission
Body mass index (BMI) is a risk factor for developing novel coronavirus 2019 among African-American population, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Obesity.

This is the first study that focuses specifically on the risk factors within an African-American population.

Age and comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes have been well identified as risk factors for the development of the severe disease. Obesity is also emerging as a risk factor for severe disease development. However, this study adds further evidence supporting the association that body mass index is connected with disease severity in the African-American population.


"It is of tremendous importance that we identify risk factors and those individuals who may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infection so that we are able to dedicate efforts towards supporting those most affected and in need," said Christine Bojanowski, MD, assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Section of Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care and Environmental Medicine at Tulane University Health Science Center in New Orleans, La. Bojanowski is the corresponding author of the study.

Bojanowski added, "this study is of particular interest in response to emerging reports revealing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the African American community in our country. Further inclusive research aimed at optimizing clinical care relevant to the African-American population is critical to ensure an equitable response to COVID-19."

Researchers included 158 confirmed COVID-19 positive African-American patients who presented to Tulane Medical Center between March 12 and April 9, 2020, in their study. Participants were identified through reported laboratory testing during the aforementioned time period. Researchers obtained individual patient data through retrospective, electronic medical record review.

To define and determine severe disease, participants had to require intensive care unit admission for COVID-19 related complications. In the study, this closely aligned with respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation.

Researchers found that 85 percent of the severe cases admitted to the ICU had respiratory failure requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation. ICU mortality for severe cases was 37 percent; however, 21.7 percent of the participants were still intubated and requiring mechanical ventilation at the time of the study, which may impact and potentially increase this percentage.

In unadjusted and adjusted analysis, the factors most associated with ICU admission were age, BMI and lung disease.

The average BMI of participants was 33.2. The results also showed that participants with severe disease requiring ICU admission were older (62 years versus 55 years, p = 0.003) and had higher BMI (36.5 kg/m2 versus 31.9 kg/m2, p = 0.002).

Researchers propose that a lower threshold be considered for BMI than the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that describe individuals with BMI greater than 40 as "high risk" for severe illnesses in COVID-19.

"Instead of stigmatization of black adults with obesity, this pandemic, a hopefully once-in-a-century health crisis, is a clarion call to decrease and eventually eliminate long-standing health disparities and underlying adverse societal structural factors," said Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA, FASPC, professor of medicine, Gerald S. Berenson Endowed chair in Preventive Cardiology, Tulane University School of Medicine, in a commentary about the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Having a High BMI Can Put You at Risk of Serious Health Problems, Death
Having a high body mass index (BMI) and being obese or overweight can increase your risk for serious health problems and death, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
BMI and Height Might Be Determined By Our Genes And Environment Influence
Body mass index (BMI) may be influenced by Environmental conditions through increasing or decreasing the effect of inherited genes.
READ MORE
BMI Screening Alone May Fail to Identify Preschoolers with Excess Stomach Fat
Using body mass index (BMI) screening alone may often fail to identify preschoolers with excess stomach fat, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
One in Four Patients Have Not Had Their BMI Recorded by Their General Practitioner: Study
Obesity rates could be greater than thought after new research showed that a quarter of patients have never had their BMI (body mass index) documented by their general practitioner.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Ideal Body Weight
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.
READ MORE
Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)
Intensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW) affects critically ill patients on prolonged ICU stay, which is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.
READ MORE
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Bulimia NervosaBMIIdeal Body WeightBody Mass IndexExercise To Gain WeightMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapQuiz on Weight LossIntensive Care Unit Acquired Weakness (ICUAW)Neck Cracking