Affordable RT-PCR Kit for COVID-19 Developed

An indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit for accurate and affordable diagnosis of COVID-19 has been developed by a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Equine Biotech.



"The biggest advantage of Equine Biotech's 'Global TM diagnostic kit' is that it takes just around one-and-half hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in samples," an IISc release said.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the test for use in authorized diagnostic labs.



‘The test kit based on Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnosis.’

"India has the second highest reported cases in the world, with more than five million cases. Therefore, India needs home-grown diagnostics kits that can easily be mass produced and made accessible to a larger population. But so far, only a few Indian companies have developed reliable and accurate RT-PCR kits; most kits used widely are imported and therefore expensive," he said.



The new COVID-19 test kit Is easy-to-use.

100% efficient.

Short run time. Equine Biotech has 30 years of experience in working on infectious diseases, including zoometric diseases.



Source: Medindia he said.Equine Biotech has 30 years of experience in working on infectious diseases, including zoometric diseases.Source: Medindia The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the test for use in authorized diagnostic labs.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and for genetic, forensic and evolutionary studies. READ MORE DCPCR Launches New Helpline to Counsel Kids Amid Lockdown A helpline to counsel kids amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has been launched by DCPCR. READ MORE A -Ve RT-PCR Report Helps Avoid Institutional Quarantine International travellers will be exempted from institutional quarantine on submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on their arrival in India, according to the latest guidelines issued. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE