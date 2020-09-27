Affordable RT-PCR Kit for COVID-19 Developed

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the test for use in authorized diagnostic labs.
‘The test kit based on Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnosis.’
"India has the second highest reported cases in the world, with more than five million cases. Therefore, India needs home-grown diagnostics kits that can easily be mass produced and made accessible to a larger population. But so far, only a few Indian companies have developed reliable and accurate RT-PCR kits; most kits used widely are imported and therefore expensive,"
he said.
The new COVID-19 test kit
- Is easy-to-use.
- 100% efficient.
- Short run time.
Equine Biotech has 30 years of experience in working on infectious diseases, including zoometric diseases.
Source: Medindia