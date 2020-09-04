DCPCR Launches New Helpline to Counsel Kids Amid Lockdown

"The initiative is in collaboration with Indus Action and COVID Response, a not-for-profit initiative bridged together by three impact-first mental health organisations: Mind Piper, Aatma Prakash and I Am," Anurag Kundu, Member, DCPCR, said.
‘The DCPCR helpline can be used by children to learn new activities to keep themselves productively yet creatively engaged in day-to-day routine amid lockdown.’
A team of trained educationists, psychologists and counsellors will interact with the target audience and provide telephonic counselling from 10 am to 7 pm till April 30, which may be extended as per the need, he said.
"The helpline number 011-411-82977 will be operating on all days. The helpline can be useful in ensuring emotional and psychosocial well-being of the children during the COVID-19 outbreak," Kundu said.
The DCPCR said parents can also call up to learn about techniques to keep their children engaged and focused on enhancing their creativity, academics, and emotional growth.
Source: IANS