April 9, 2020
DCPCR Launches New Helpline to Counsel Kids Amid Lockdown
A new helpline has been launched by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to provide counseling support to children and parents in carrying out "meaningful engagement and constructive day-to-day functioning" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The helpline was launched by Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on the social media on Tuesday amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

"The initiative is in collaboration with Indus Action and COVID Response, a not-for-profit initiative bridged together by three impact-first mental health organisations: Mind Piper, Aatma Prakash and I Am," Anurag Kundu, Member, DCPCR, said.


A team of trained educationists, psychologists and counsellors will interact with the target audience and provide telephonic counselling from 10 am to 7 pm till April 30, which may be extended as per the need, he said.

"The helpline number 011-411-82977 will be operating on all days. The helpline can be useful in ensuring emotional and psychosocial well-being of the children during the COVID-19 outbreak," Kundu said.

The DCPCR said parents can also call up to learn about techniques to keep their children engaged and focused on enhancing their creativity, academics, and emotional growth.

Source: IANS

