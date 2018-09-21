medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Advisory Issued Against ‘MOMO Challenge’ by Goa Panel

by Rishika Gupta on  September 21, 2018 at 6:53 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Goa State Education Department need to initiate awareness programmes to prevent children from participating in the lethal "Momo Challenge, advises Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Advisory Issued Against ‘MOMO Challenge’ by Goa Panel
Advisory Issued Against ‘MOMO Challenge’ by Goa Panel

The challenge, a social media phenomenon which has gone viral, urges users to perform a series of dangerous tasks, some of which involve causing physical harm to oneself.

"We would like to bring to your notice that there is a dangerous online game (Momo challenge) where children are attempting to commit suicide," Chairperson of the Commission Sushma Mandrekar-Chodankar said in a letter to the state Education Department.

"We, as a responsible body, request you to take appropriate measures to create wariness among the school-going children and to take initiatives to prevent the spread of the game," she added.

While instances of violence directly linked to the game have not been reported across India, some stray instances including one recently in Odisha in which an individual caused self-harm by slashing his wrists after allegedly participating in the challenge have been reported to the authorities.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has already issued an advisory to all state governments vis-a-vis the social media challenge.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted to Hospital

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted to Hospital

Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister, was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in North Goa district after he developed a fever.

Use of Tobacco Products Increasing in Goa Says Survey

Use of Tobacco Products Increasing in Goa Says Survey

Use of Tobacco products has been found to be increasing in Goa.

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

Kerala Man Suspected of Nipah Virus Detained in Goa Hospital

A Kerala man who travelled to Goa had shown symptoms similar to those who were affected with Nipah virus. The authorities have kept him in isolation ward at a leading hospital in Goa.

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

Goa Health Ministry Ordered Probe After The State's First Organ Transplant Via Green Corridor

A probe was ordered after the first organ organ harvesting and transplantation through the green corridor by the Goa Health Ministry.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such ...

 Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive