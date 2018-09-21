Goa State Education Department need to initiate awareness programmes to prevent children from participating in the lethal "Momo Challenge, advises Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Advisory Issued Against ‘MOMO Challenge’ by Goa Panel

‘Appropriate measures need to be taken to create awareness among the school-going children.’

The challenge, a social media phenomenon which has gone viral, urges users to perform a series of dangerous tasks, some of which involve causing physical harm to oneself."We would like to bring to your notice that there is a dangerous online game (Momo challenge) where children are attempting to commit suicide," Chairperson of the Commission Sushma Mandrekar-Chodankar said in a letter to the state Education Department."We, as a responsible body, request you to take appropriate measures to create wariness among the school-going children and to take initiatives to prevent the spread of the game," she added.While instances of violence directly linked to the game have not been reported across India, some stray instances including one recently in Odisha in which an individual caused self-harm by slashing his wrists after allegedly participating in the challenge have been reported to the authorities.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has already issued an advisory to all state governments vis-a-vis the social media challenge.Source: IANS