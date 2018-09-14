medindia
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted to Hospital

by Iswarya on  September 14, 2018 at 9:56 AM Hospital News
Manohar Parrikar, Goa Chief Minister who is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer, was admitted to a private hospital in the beach village of Candolim after he developed a fever.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Admitted to Hospital

Deputy Speaker of Goa legislative assembly, Michael Lobo told reporters that Parrikar had been admitted to the clinic, but refused to divulge details about his health.

"He has been admitted to the clinic for treatment," said Lobo, who is a legislator from the Calangute assembly constituency, where the village of Candolim is located.

Sources said that Parrikar, who has been resting at his private residence near Panaji, ever since his return from the US on September 6, had been admitted to the same clinic in Candolim once before earlier this week.

Parrikar also did not attend the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi puja at his ancestral home in the village of Parra in North Goa, a ritual he has been observing for decades.

The Chief Minister, earlier this month, returned from the US -- for the third time in six months -- where he was undergoing treatment for this ailment.

He has not attended office since his return.



Source: IANS

