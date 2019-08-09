medindia

Adults now Won't Feel Dizzy On More Intensive Blood Pressure-lowering Treatment

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 8, 2019 at 11:48 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blood pressure affected adults who received more intensive treatment to lower the blood pressure were less likely to experience drastic blood pressure drops, which can cause dizziness.
Adults now Won't Feel Dizzy On More Intensive Blood Pressure-lowering Treatment
Adults now Won't Feel Dizzy On More Intensive Blood Pressure-lowering Treatment

The study of more than 2,800 adults, average age 63 with a recent stroke, found that a lower systolic blood pressure goal was associated with a lower risk of sudden drops in blood pressure when changing position from sitting to standing -- a condition is known as orthostatic hypotension (OH). Systolic blood pressure is the top number in a blood pressure reading and a marker of the force of blood flow against the arteries when the heart contracts.

Show Full Article


Optimal blood pressure helps reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, aggressive blood pressure treatment in older adults has long been thought to contribute to falls. Falling is a well-known risk factor for fractures, prolonged hospitalization, and even death in older individuals. One in four older adults experiences a fall each year, according to the National Council on Aging.

"Falls can be devastating in this older population," said lead study author Stephen Juraschek, M.D., Ph.D., an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an internal medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass. "As a result, there is substantial concern about anything that might increase their fall risk. However, our study provides strong evidence that intense blood pressure treatment does not induce orthostatic hypotension or its symptoms."

Previous studies have yielded inconclusive evidence, the researchers said. In this study, Juraschek and team set out to determine how lower systolic blood pressure affects symptoms of OH.

The researchers monitored response to blood pressure medication in two groups of patients. Half of the participants were treated more aggressively, aiming to reduce blood pressure to levels below 130/80 mmHg. The other half received less intensive therapy allowing them to maintain a slightly higher blood pressure of between 130-149/80-90 mmHg or more.

Researchers monitored blood pressure levels and symptoms during 36,342 visits, for an average of 15 visits per participant. During each visit, a participant's blood pressure was measured three times while seated and one time after two minutes of standing up to capture any changes and symptoms of OH.

Participants who received more intensive therapy and achieved lower systolic blood pressure (130 mm/Hg or under) had better overall blood pressure control and had fewer OH episodes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out ...

White-coat Syndrome

White-coat syndrome is an increase in blood pressure only in a clinical setting, due to a fear of doctors and needles. The symptoms include weight gain and increased risk of diabetes among others.

Health Screening for Women

Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early stages when they can be controlled. This ensures a more comfortable old age.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

What's New on Medindia

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Home Remedies For Weight Loss

Global Efforts Needed to Control Rising Incidence of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive