medindia

Addition of Growth Factors to Unique System Helps New Bone Formation: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 30, 2019 at 8:25 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have come up with a unique system that delivers stem cells to sites of bone defects and uses flexible fixators -- pins and rods that are used to hold bones together -- to provide tunable amounts of mechanical stress. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago, in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania and Case Western University.
Addition of Growth Factors to Unique System Helps New Bone Formation: Study
Addition of Growth Factors to Unique System Helps New Bone Formation: Study

The development of new bone can be a multistep process: first, stem cells differentiate into cartilage cells. Next, the cartilage cells become bone cells. But that's not all: the cells must experience some mechanical stresses during the transformation in order to transform efficiently from stem cells to bone cells.

Show Full Article


Now, these researchers, led by Eben Alsberg, the Richard and Loan Hill Professor of Bioengineering and Orthopaedics in the UIC College of Engineering, and Joel Boerckel, assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, have come up with a way to provide timed release of two growth factors that mimic the bone formation process that occurs during embryonic bone development in a rat model.

Their results are published in the journal Science Advances. "What we are doing, in effect, is delivering the right growth factors at the right time to encourage the development of bone from stem cells in the same way that it happens during natural bone healing and development," said Alsberg, who is a corresponding author on the paper along with Boerckel.

In previous work, Alsberg's group at UIC and colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania developed the flexible fixators and stem cell "condensates," which are masses of stem cells connected to one another so that they can be moved as sheets or plugs. The condensates allow the stem cells to be placed in specific areas of the body, such as within bone gaps or defects without the risk of floating away, as is often the case when stem cells are delivered to sites in the body through an injection of cell-containing liquids. When used together, the condensates and flexible fixators allowed for enhanced healing of bone defects in a rat model.

In the current research, Alsberg and colleagues added another layer to their system: they incorporated multiple growth factors into the condensates -- one that helps transform stem cells into cartilage cells called transforming growth factor beta1 of TGF-beta1, and another that promotes the transition of this cartilage into bone called bone morphogenic protein 2 or BMP-2.

In rats with bone gaps in their femurs, the application of Alsberg's system, including the growth factors, helps encourage the growth of new bone with enhanced function at 12 weeks compared with rats where growth factors weren't included or only a single growth factor was included in the condensate/flexible fixator system.

"The bone formation achieved was comparable to that which occurs when BMP-2 is soaked in a collagen sponge and applied to bone breaks, which is currently an FDA-approved tissue engineering product for spinal fusion," Alsberg said. "The collagen product can result in bone-forming where it's not wanted, but in our system, bone only formed in the areas where we placed the growth factor-infused condensates."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Quiz on Stem Cells

Scientists believe (and are working hard) to use stem cells in the future to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. But what exactly is a stem cell? How can it be used in curing disorders? See if you get your answers from this ...

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.

Why Does Your Body Reject Your Own Stem Cells?

Scientists discover why lab generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from patient's own adult cells such as skin cells get rejected by the immune cells when the stem cells are transplanted back into the same patient.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Home Remedies for White Teeth

CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive