medindia

Heart Disease Risk In Female Athletes May Be Lessened Enforcing Hormone Regulation

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 30, 2019 at 7:45 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heart disease risk in some female athletes may be reversed by balancing hormone levels.
Heart Disease Risk In Female Athletes May Be Lessened Enforcing Hormone Regulation
Heart Disease Risk In Female Athletes May Be Lessened Enforcing Hormone Regulation

The absence of menstruation (amenorrhea) is not uncommon in female elite athletesparticularly in competitors of long-distance running, dance and gymnastics. Not eating enough to support strenuous exercise and a high activity level leads to a negative energy balance, which in turn causes the brain to stop releasing the hormone GnRH. GnRH prompts the body to release follicle-stimulating hormones that make ovulation possible.

Show Full Article


According to the international team of researchers who conducted the review, disruption of ovulation may lead to estrogen deficiency, and "the resulting loss of estrogen may affect not only fertility, but also cardiovascular function." Studies have shown that estrogen protects against blood vessel (endothelial) dysfunction and "that low estrogen levels in pre-menopausal amenorrhoeic young athletes are associated with markers of [heart disease] risk," the researchers wrote.

The review describes a critical link between low estrogen and impaired endothelial function. When compared to athletes and a sedentary control group of women who menstruate regularly, athletes with amenorrhea had poorer blood vessel function. However, menstrual status improvement is associated with sustained improvement of blood vessel function.

Athletes who don't menstruate typically have higher levels of LDL"bad" cholesterolthan those who have a regular cycle. "Estrogen exerts multiple beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system through multiple pathways," including the production of fats in the bloodstream, the research team explained. Research in post-menopausal women has shown that normalizing estrogen levels may lower LDL levels. These results suggest that boosting estrogen may also help regulate cholesterol levels in young female athletes.

"Future research is required to determine the time course and the best interventions" for restoring hormone levels and energy balance to reverse risk factors in amenorrhoeic athletes, the researchers explained.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become hard and narrow, leading to restricted blood flow.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Snoring Symptom Evaluation

People, who normally do not snore, tend to do so after a bout of drinking, viral infections or after taking certain medications.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Home Remedies for White Teeth

CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive