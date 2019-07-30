Clinical trial results have found that adjunctive therapy with acupuncture had a significant effect in alleviating chronic stable angina within 16 weeks.

Acupuncture as Added Treatment for Chronic Stable Angina

‘Acupuncture on the DAM as adjunctive treatment to antianginal therapy showed superior benefits in alleviating angina.’

Show Full Article





(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.2407)



Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert Authors: Fanrong Liang, M.D., of the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Sichuan, China, is the corresponding author.(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.2407)Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial with about 400 adults conducted in China investigated acupuncture as an added treatment to antianginal therapies in reducing the frequency of angina attacks in patients with chronic stable angina.