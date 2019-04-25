medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alternative Medicine News

Acupuncture Improves Symptoms Associated With PTSD

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 25, 2019 at 4:24 AM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acupuncture, a complementary approach shows promising results in improving psychological and pain symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following a natural disaster, stated study published as part of a Special Issue on Acupuncture to Foster Health Promotion and Disease Prevention in Medical Acupuncture, a peer-reviewed journal from by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Medical Acupuncture website through May 23, 2019.
Acupuncture Improves Symptoms Associated With PTSD
Acupuncture Improves Symptoms Associated With PTSD

Well-recognized for its therapeutic effects, acupuncture is increasingly being appreciated for its ability to promote wellness and contribute to the prevention of a broad range of conditions.

The article entitled "An Observational Study on Acupuncture for Earthquake-Related Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: The Experience of the Lombard Association of Medical Acupuncturists/Acupuncture in the World, in Amatrice, Central Italy" was coauthored by Carlo Moiraghi, MD and Paola Poli, MD, Medical Association of Lombard Acupuncture (Milan, Italy), and Antonio Piscitelli, MD, School of Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (Milan, Italy).

The researchers studied the effects of acupuncture on the victims of a 6.0 earthquake that caused nearly 300 deaths and left 30,000 people homeless in Amatrice, Central Italy. The acupuncture effort was led by two medical associations: Lombard Association of Medical Acupuncturists (ALMA) and Acupuncture in the World (AGOM).

Treatments were performed by medical doctors who had at least 3 years of clinical experience with acupuncture. Each subject received four 20-minute acupuncture treatments over consecutive days. Before the acupuncture treatment, more than 68% of the study participants reported having both pain and psychological symptoms that could be associated with PTSD. After the third treatment, both the pain and psychological symptom scores had significantly improved, with no serious adverse effects attributed to the treatment.

Co-Guest Editor Songxuan Zhou Niemtzow, MD (China), a Traditional Chinese Medicine physician in Alexandria, VA, states, "If acupuncture had an alternative name, it could be called 'prevention,'" in her editorial entitled "Acupuncture: Prevention Workarounds."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Acupuncture Can Help You Cope With Menopausal Symptoms

Acupuncture may naturally relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, excess sweating, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and skin and hair problems. Therefore, acupuncture could be a realistic treatment option for menopausal women who do not ...

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Quiz on Acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient form of Chinese therapy which commonly uses needles to treat illnesses and painful conditions. Test your knowledge on acupuncture by taking this quiz. ...

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

More News on:

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Acupuncture Quiz on Acupuncture 

What's New on Medindia

World Malaria Day: ''Zero Malaria Starts with Me''

Benefits of Celery

Parry-Romberg Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive