Intensive Blood Pressure Control to Lower Stroke Recurrence Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 30, 2019 at 4:10 AM Hypertension News
A new study has found that intensive blood pressure control to less than 130/80 mm Hg is recommended for secondary stroke prevention. The findings of the study are published in JAMA Neurology.
What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial and meta-analysis focused on intensive blood pressure control compared with a standard control regimen on the risk of stroke in patients who had had a previous stroke.

Show Full Article


Authors: Kazuo Kitagawa, M.D., Ph.D., of the Tokyo Women's Medical University, Shinjukuku, Tokyo, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2167)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

