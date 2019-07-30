Intensive Blood Pressure Control to Lower Stroke Recurrence Risk

A new study has found that intensive blood pressure control to less than 130/80 mm Hg is recommended for secondary stroke prevention. The findings of the study are published in JAMA Neurology.

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial and meta-analysis focused on intensive blood pressure control compared with a standard control regimen on the risk of stroke in patients who had had a previous stroke.



Intensive BP lowering reduces stroke recurrence. The updated meta-analysis supports a target BP less than 130/80 mm Hg in secondary stroke prevention.





