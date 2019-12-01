medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

A New Biomarker That Can Predict The Outcome Of Head And Neck Cancer Has Been Discovered.

by Rishika Gupta on  January 12, 2019 at 3:21 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Even though Patients with HPV-positive oropharyngeal tumors live longer after radiation, some of them have significant long term side effects. And so to avoid this, the scientists have discovered this biomarker, as it can help identify those patients who are low risk - who don't need the high-intensity treatment. The results of this study are published in the journal of JCI Insight.
A New Biomarker That Can Predict The Outcome Of Head And Neck Cancer Has Been Discovered.
A New Biomarker That Can Predict The Outcome Of Head And Neck Cancer Has Been Discovered.

This particular biomarker can analyze variations in the level of human papillomavirus (HPV) and then can help predict the patient outcomes.

Rather than simply classifying tumors as HPV-positive or HPV-negative, this biomarker may one day enable clinicians to better predict patient outcomes, ultimately allowing for reduced treatment intensity to minimize severe side effects.

The study identified a subset of patients with HPV-positive head and neck, or oropharyngeal, cancers with a molecular profile and survival rates similar to HPV-negative cancers, which typically have poor outcomes.

The researchers discovered a gene panel that distinguished this subgroup and appeared predictive of outcome in multiple independent cohorts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 18,000 cases of oropharyngeal cancer are diagnosed each year in the U.S., with HPV infection responsible for roughly 70 percent of all cases.

Standard care for HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancers is a combination of chemotherapy and radiation with a five-year survival rate of approximately 85 percent, compared to just 55 percent for HPV-negative cancers, explained Curtis Pickering, Ph.D., assistant professor of Head and Neck Surgery and corresponding author on the study.

"Patients with HPV-positive oropharyngeal tumors are living a long time after radiation treatment, but often are left with significant long-term morbidity, including problems with speech or swallowing," said Pickering. "Therefore, there's a desire among clinicians to reduce or de-escalate, therapy to lessen severe side effects. However, we currently don't have good biomarkers to safely determine which patients are candidates for de-escalation."

To better understand the role of HPV biology in patient outcome and identify biomarkers associated with treatment response, the research team analyzed data from 80 oropharyngeal cancers included in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Rather than simply classifying tumors as HPV-positive or HPV-negative, the researchers examined all tumors based on their level of HPV gene expression.

"That led us to an expression signature that neatly identified two different groups within the HPV-positive patients," said Pickering. "The HPV-negative tumors were different, but within HPV-positive there were two different groups. That was biologically interesting, but one HPV-positive subgroup had survival similar to those of HPV-negative patients."

The researchers found an initial panel of 582 genes that distinguished these three subgroups -- a high HPV group, a low HPV group and an HPV-negative group -- each with statistically significant survival differences. Further analyses led to a panel of just 38 genes that are able to distinguish between the two HPV-positive subgroups.

A variety of genetic analyses confirmed the distinction between these groups, and the researchers discovered two viral genes not generally thought to be important for tumor progression that was significantly different between the HPV-positive groups. Further, cell line studies showed these genes to be correlated with radiation sensitivity, in alignment with responses seen in patients.

Recognizing the potential value of this gene signature for predicting treatment response, the researchers evaluated the biomarker in two independent patient cohorts of HPV-related oropharyngeal and cervical cancers. In each case, the gene panel appeared to be prognostic of survival and performed better than available clinical factors, such as smoking status and tumor size. After further refining their gene panel, the researchers believe that the biomarker could be reduced to as small as a single gene with similar prognostic ability.

"What I'm hoping is we've found some new fundamental aspects of HPV biology related to the carcinogenic process, the progression of the tumor and response to therapy," said Pickering. "If we're able to validate this in future studies, it could be incredibly clinically useful across several HPV-related tumor types."

The current retrospective study was limited by relatively small cohort sizes and reliance on RNA sequencing data; therefore the research team hopes to evaluate their biomarker in prospective trials after developing an assay sufficient for clinical use.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

New Biomarker for Colorectal Cancer

A protein that causes cell proliferation and development of blood vessels in colon cancer is identified as a marker for early diagnosis of the disease.

Clinical Risks and Biomarkers to Screen Patients With Heart Condition Discovered

Scientists have identified patients are more at risk of atrial fibrillation if they have three 'clinical risks' - they are older aged, male and have a high Body Mass Index.

Novel Biomarkers, Therapeutic Targets for Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolomic biomarkers and therapeutic targets can help clinicians to identify cardiovascular disease risk earlier and take preventive steps before the disease can surface.

Biomarkers to Identify Cystic Fibrosis in Infants

Cystic fibrosis could be detected using a tiny amount of blood drawn from the heel of all babies as part of universal newborn screening programs

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Head and Neck Cancers

Head and neck cancers usually occur in the squamous cells lining the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Head and Neck Cancers Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive