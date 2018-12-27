Novel Biomarkers, Therapeutic Targets for Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases

New study finds that metabolomic biomarkers can help clinicians to identify cardiovascular disease risk and take preventive steps before the disease can surface. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cardiovascular & Hematological Disorders-Drug Targets.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are proven to be the leading cause of deaths throughout the world. If statistics are reviewed, almost four out of five deaths are due to myocardial infarction or stroke.



‘A new study suggests that there is a need to build reliable, sensitive and non-invasive biomarkers which can assist as therapeutic targets for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease.’

Read More.. Efforts to prevent CVD have little effect on the decrease in the number of CVD related deaths despite many medical advances.



Therefore, the search for new and even better therapies and treatments for the betterment of those who are suffering from CVD is still in progress.



The field of metabolomics has offered a good solution to these diseases. Metabolomic biomarkers help clinicians to identify the risk of CVD and take preventive measures before the diseases can surface. Early diagnosis of CVD is a good sign for a patient's recovery and also for their health. Therefore, there is a need to establish reliable, sensitive and non-invasive biomarkers which can serve as therapeutic targets for the prevention and treatment of CVD.



In this study, analytical techniques are discussed along with the workflow that is used in untargeted metabolomics. Case studies that highlight the use of untargeted metabolomics in CVD research are also identified. Five of the case studies show approaches to identify untargeted metabolomics and apply this information in clinical situations. The analysis was conducted for the prediction of cardiovascular disease risk, myocardial ischemia, transient ischemic attack, incident coronary heart disease, and myocardial infarction risk.



The use of the untargeted metabolomics for risk assessment is still relatively new, and there is still a need for future advancements in metabolomics technologies.



